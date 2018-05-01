New American Funding Celebrates Grand Opening of New Branch in Indio, CA

The new location is a full-service provider that will bring the region a scope of purchase and refinance options with a focus on down payment assistance programs and niche loans like Your Path.

"We're excited to serve an underserved community. We have options as diverse as our clients," said Branch Manager Sandra Magana, (NMLS #223258). "We have the right loan products to assist today's homebuyer in East Coachella Valley."

As a native of the Valley and fluent Spanish-speaker, Magana was identified to expand the company's footprint due to her in-market experience and ability to effectively serve the region's growing Hispanic population. "My biggest passion is helping farm workers find affordable housing," said Magana. "Our programs can help residents become homeowners whether they're self-employed or a seasonal employee."

Magana has more than 30 years of mortgage experience and has worked in a variety of capacities including Branch Manager and top-producing Loan Officer. "Sandra is a seasoned professional who's well respected. She's great working with clients. She's an excellent mentor to young talent," said Virginia Martinez, Regional Manager. "She's the perfect person to open this branch."

Magana is joined by a team of originators who will work to spearhead the company's growth to the next level.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of $23 billion, over 145 branches, and about 2700 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

