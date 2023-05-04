New American Funding Celebrates Two Leaders Being Honored Among Nation's Top Women Originators

Karen Chiu and Amy Harvell rank inside top-40 originators on Scotsman Guide list

TUSTIN, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding is incredibly proud to announce that two of its lending leaders have been recognized as some of the nation's top woman mortgage originators.

Karen Chiu and Amy Harvell were named to Scotsman Guide's list of the top 50 women originators in the nation. Chiu ranked #27, while Harvell ranked #36. This list recognizes originators who produced the most mortgage volume in the last year.

The honors are especially meaningful to New American Funding, a company that is proud to be woman-led.

"For all those that know them, this achievement isn't a surprise," New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Patty Arvielo said. "Karen is the top producer at NAF, and her work ethic is unmatched. Likewise, Amy is always willing to go above and beyond for her clients. They both epitomize our company's values and serve as inspirations to us all."

Chiu serves as the Vice President, Builder Division at NAF. She has consistently been named to the company's President's Council, an honor reserved for the company's top originators. In 2020, she became the first woman to lead the company in origination volume.

Harvell serves as Branch Manager of the company's Crestview, Florida location. In addition to working with clients as a loan officer, Harvell leads the staff at her branch. Like Chiu, Harvell constantly ranks as one of NAF's top loan originators and has also repeatedly achieved President's Council status.

"New American Funding is committed to providing an atmosphere that allows our team members to reach their full potential," Arvielo added. "I'm so proud that Karen and Amy have done just that, and I congratulate them on this monumental accomplishment!"

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations.

