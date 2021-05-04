New American Funding CIO Recognized as Finance Leader

That's why New American Funding is proud to announce that Obradovich was named to the Finance Leaders list by HousingWire.

The award honors the top finance executives who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity and helping their businesses access the capital markets.

Obradovich is a deserving winner of this award given his critical role at one of the largest mortgage companies in the nation.

Obradovich is responsible for managing pricing, trading, hedging, investor relationships, warehouse, mortgage servicing rights, and liquidity management for New American Funding, all of which are critical to the company's business and its ability to provide competitive rates and compelling products to its customers.

"We are incredibly lucky to have Jason as a member of our team," New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Jason is a key driver in our success, and we would not be where we are now without him."

When the pandemic-driven market turmoil hit in 2020, Obradovich was able to steward New American Funding seamlessly with expertly managed hedge positions, execution outlets, and other capital market strategies. As a result, New American Funding maintained ample liquidity in its lending and servicing operations, both of which significantly expanded in 2020.

"I am humbled to be named to this amazing list," Obradovich said. "I share this honor with everyone on the finance team and the rest of the New American Funding's 4,900 employees."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 169,000 loans for approximately $49.9 billion, 184 nationwide locations, and about 4,900 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

