New American Funding Expands its Nevada Territory with New Branch in Fallon

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, is expanding its Mid-Pacific territory with the opening of a Fallon, Nevada branch. The newest branch is centrally located at 292 South Maine Street, Suite A, Fallon, NV 84906.

The branch is a full-service home loan provider that specializes in a diverse spectrum of purchase and refinance products, which includes VA, FHA, USDA, and Manufactured Home Loans and more.

"We're excited to bring New American Funding's wide range of home loan products to Fallon," said Branch Manager Katy Andrews (NMLS# 1489181). "We have a local office to serve our borrowers and we do everything in-house, so we can provide a clearly defined experience during the entire loan process and offer our borrowers with exceptional service. We make it all about the customer and as a result, people want to work with us because they know and trust us."

Andrews will oversee the new branch while working one-on-one originating loans for clients and helping them make smart decisions and closing their loans on time. She has more than 6 years of industry experience working in the local market.

Regional Vice President Chris Garza saw the benefit of opening a branch in Fallon with Katy Andrews.

"Katy is the perfect person to help lead the Fallon market," said Garza. "She's a great fit for this branch and we're all excited for the growth in this region."

Andrews looks forward to bringing New American Funding's award-winning services, niche products, and high-level customer support to the area while actively expanding the company.

This is the ninth branch to open in Nevada, including locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno.

For more information about New American Funding's loan products, contact Katy Andrews at Katy.Andrews@nafinc.com

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 120,000 loans for approximately $30 billion, 200 branches, and about 3,100 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

