New American Funding Hires Sean Casey as SVP, Retail Sales

"I was drawn to the winning culture of New American Funding, especially the strong leadership, industry-leading technology and true collaborative nature," said Casey. "I'm thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to leading and growing our retail presence in Arizona and Texas."

Preparing him for this role, Casey's past career experiences have included recruiting, training and mentoring some of the industry's leading mortgage originators and managers. He has held various retail business development and leadership roles, and most recently as a Retail Divisional Manager overseeing the Western United States.

"Having held many key positions across multiple channels—including managing call centers as well as distributive retail, Sean is uniquely positioned to lead and succeed in this role," said Jon Reed, EVP, Retail Sales for New American Funding. "Sean displays the exceptional leadership and strong background we targeted to help fuel our expansive growth efforts."

Managing top volume teams throughout his career, Casey joins New American Funding with a proven record of continued growth. In his previous role, he helped drive increases of 5596 units for $1.7 billion in loan volume for 2017 to 6087 units and $1.9 billion in loan volume for 2019.

Casey is based out of New American Funding's corporate office in Tustin, CA and reports to EVP of Retail Sales, Jon Reed.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 126,000 loans for $31 billion, 196 branches, and about 3,100 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

