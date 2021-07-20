New American Funding Named One of Best Workplaces for Millennials

The company continues to break its own lending records and currently boasts 4,800 employees, 179 nationwide locations, and a servicing portfolio of over 201,000 loans for approximately $52.5 billion.

The company has already hired more than 1,191 new employees this year, with diversity key in its recruitment. Millennials comprise 38% of the company's workforce, while women and minorities make up 60% and 45%, respectively.

To foster employee growth, the company supports an initiative known as NAF360, which drives a culture of all-around respect for each individual they employ or do business with. In addition, through personalized mentorship programs, the company offers opportunities for career growth and advancement.

With state-of-the-art training and technology, New American Funding is able to prepare prospective employees—no matter their background or level of experience—for a career in mortgage through a complete education encompassing a variety of topics.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized again as one of the best workplaces for Millennials," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "Our Millennials are one of the driving forces behind our success and have allowed to us thrive even during the pandemic."

About New American Funding

