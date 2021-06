New American Funding Offers RefiNow Option for Borrowers with Lower Income

New American Funding is now offering Fannie Mae's RefiNow™ program. The program requires that eligible borrowers receive a savings of at least $50 on their monthly mortgage payment and a reduction of their interest rate of at least 0.50%.

To qualify, you must:

Have an owner-occupied 1-unit single-family mortgage that is backed by Fannie Mae

Have an income at or below 80% of the area median income

Have a mortgage that was originated at least 12 months ago

Have not missed a mortgage payment in the last six months; have not missed more than one payment in the last 12 months

Have a mortgage with a loan-to-value ratio lower than 97%, a debt-to-income ratio below 65%, and a credit score as low as 620

The program is for fixed-rate loans only, offer limited cash-out options, and feature loan limits up to the conforming limits.

You can determine whether your mortgage is owned by either Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae by checking the following website:

