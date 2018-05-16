New American Funding Opens Branch in One of the Nation's Top Housing Markets

New American Funding is expanding its territory across the Southeast due to explosive growth in the region. "Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the nation, and it has a rapidly growing Hispanic population," said Branch Manager Oscar Reto (NMLS #505436). "This is a great opportunity for New American Funding to serve today's homebuyer."

Reto, a long-time Charlotte resident and fluent Spanish speaker, was identified to spearhead the expansion due to his track record in the industry and active community involvement. He has more than 15 years of mortgage experience as a top-producing Loan Officer and Branch Manager and was the founder and first president of NAHREP Charlotte.

"He's very well respected throughout the industry and his leadership style is in direct alignment with our values," said Regional Manager Gina Spearman. "He puts the needs of his team, customers and partners first. He's the essence of a servant leader and excellent match for our culture."

Reto is joined by a team of industry veterans who has an extensive background working with all types of borrowers. His full-service branch will provide homebuyers with a range of loan options. "We handle everything in-house from beginning to end, and we work face-to-face with our clients," said Reto. "Whether it's our excellent service or innovative tools for originators, we have everything this market needs."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of $23 billion, over 145 branches, and about 2700 employees. The company offers niche loans such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including mobile apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

