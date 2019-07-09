New American Funding Opens New Branch in Sparks, Nevada

TUSTIN, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, has expanded its Nevada territory to include a branch in Sparks. It is located at 5050 South Vista Blvd. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the grand-opening event on Thursday, July 18, at 4 p.m. PDT.

The Sparks location, in the heart of Washoe County, is a full-service home loan provider equipped to meet the mortgage needs of local consumers by offering a complete spectrum of purchase and refinance loan options.

Patrick Winchell, an 18-year mortgage-industry veteran, will oversee the Sparks location as Area Manager.

"I'm thrilled to bring New American Funding to Sparks," said Area Manager Patrick Winchell (NMLS #370156). "Not only do we have a broad range of first-time homebuyer loan products, but we offer a variety of different loan programs for all types of homebuyers."

Regional Vice President Chris Garza saw the benefit of opening a branch in Sparks since New American Funding offers industry-leading close times, which homebuyers in Sparks, Nevada are currently seeking.

"Patrick is the ideal person to help lead the Sparks market," said Garza. "He's a seasoned veteran in his market and is a great fit for this branch and location. We're all excited for the growth of this branch and for the direction that Patrick will lead us."

Winchell is joined by a team of seasoned Loan Originators who are dedicated to taking the company's growth to the next level.

This is the seventh branch to open in Nevada, including locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno.

For more information about the grand opening event, contact Patrick Winchell at Patrick.Winchell@nafinc.com

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 125,000 loans for $31 billion, approximately 214 branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers niche products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

