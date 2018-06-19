New American Funding Opens New Branch in Van Nuys, CA

The Van Nuys location will be a full-service branch, providing a range of purchase and refinance loan options, offer first-time homebuyer programs and help facilitate down payment assistance programs. The branch will offer Jumbo Loan Programs and service the needs of those looking to finance homes over conforming loan amounts.

"We're committed to helping our clients and finding the right loan program for them," said Branch Manager Ed Banuelos (NMLS #794093). "We're excited to bring New American Funding's presence to the San Fernando Valley and offer a wide range of loan options that will fit our client's needs."

Banuelos, a native to the area, was identified to lead the expansion due to his track record in the mortgage industry. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the company and will lead the market expansion as branch manager. "I came on board with New American Funding because we operate differently from other lenders and we have a get it done mindset, which fits my personality," said Banuelos.

"Ed is an extraordinary asset to our company," said Regional Manager Virginia Martinez.

Banuelos looks forward to expanding the company's footprint and assisting Real Estate Agent Builder Business partners and clients with industry-leading close times, exceptional customer service and localized operations support.

This is the second branch to open in the valley with another location in Porter Ranch.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 100,000 loans for $25 billion, approximately 160 branches, and about 2800 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

