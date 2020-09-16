New American Funding Ranked as #2 Fastest-Growing Company by Orange County Business Journal

During this period, New American Funding grew its revenue from over $485 million to over $823 million, growth of nearly 70%. At the same time, the company's Orange County employees increased from 908 to 1,176.

"Any time a company is recognized as a fastest-growing company, it's a tremendous feat," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "To be honored for an eighth time is a true testimonial to doing business the right way. We share this accomplishment with each and every one of our team members. Through their hard work and dedication, we are able to keep achieving record-breaking numbers, even during today's challenging times."

To be considered for the list, qualified companies had to be headquartered in Orange County and have at least $1 million in revenue for the 12 months through June 2018. The list is ranked by revenue growth, as measured by sales for the 12 months through June 2018 compared to sales for the 12 months through June 2020.

Eligible companies include those owned by an individual, a group of people, families, venture capitalists, private equity firms, or other investors. Publicly traded companies, subsidiaries, hospitals, nonprofits, and local affiliates of national or global services firms were not considered.

New American Funding continues its record growth and hiring for many positions. To learn more, visit the company's career page.

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 146,000 loans for approximately $36 billion, 201 nationwide locations, and about 4,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

