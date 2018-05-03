New American Funding Wins Gold Stevie® Award for "Company of the Year"

Gold:

New American Funding - Company of the Year - Financial Services - Large

Silver:

Rick Arvielo - Executive of the Year - Financial Services

Patty Arvielo - Woman of the Year - Consumer Services

New American Funding Marketing Department - Marketing Department of the Year

Bronze:

Branding Campaign - Marketing Campaign of the Year - Financial Products & Services

"We are honored to receive these outstanding accolades," said New American Funding COO Christy Bunce. "To be recognized as an industry leader across so many different categories is a tribute to all of our employees and the hard work they put in each day to make homeownership attainable."

The judges commended New American Funding for its "excellent community involvement" and "excellent demonstration of strategy and attention to employee, brand and training innovations," and noted the company's Glassdoor ratings were "very impressive."

"This company truly shows that it is a good business model with the amount that it has grown in the last year," the judges remarked.

Over the past year, New American Funding has been recognized with several notable accolades including a gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year in Financial Services and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America.

The Stevie® trophies will be presented during an awards ceremony in New York City on June 11.

To see the complete list of this year's winners, please visit: http://stevieawards.com/aba/2018-stevie-award-winners

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of $23 billion, over 145 branches, and about 2700 employees. The company offers niche products such as Your Path, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

