New American Funding Wins Two Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Among New American Funding's accomplishments as Company of the Year:

Awarded the Better Business Bureau's International Torch Award for Ethics

Named one of 50 Best Companies to Work for by Mortgage Executive Magazine, Top Mortgage Employers by National Mortgage Professional , and Best Workplace for Millennials and Women by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work

As a Fastest Growing Company, the business was recognized for:

Servicing portfolio soared from $31 billion to $37.8 billion since end of 2019

to since end of 2019 Continued record growth with funded loan volume increasing from $14.2 billion in 2019 to $20.5 billion as of September 2020

in 2019 to as of Rated as a top 2019 mortgage lender by Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lenders List, including #8 in Retail Volume, #5 in Non-Qualified Mortgage Volume, and #17 in Total Dollar Volume

"These awards are a testament to the inclusive environment and the unique opportunities we create for our employees," said Arvielo. "We are committed to supporting, empowering, and advancing each and every one of our team members' careers, including in key leadership roles."

To learn more about New American Funding's career opportunities, visit their career page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 152,000 loans for approximately $37.8 billion, 193 nationwide locations, and about 4,300 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

