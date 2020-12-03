New American Funding’s Patty Arvielo to Serve on MBA Residential Board of Governors

RESBOG is the MBA's main policy-setting group, focusing on issues involving the single-family residential market. Members of RESBOG include a diverse group of 46 senior executives and mortgage industry leaders who work to shape the strategic direction of the MBA's advocacy efforts.

This marks the second time that one of New American Funding's senior leaders serves on RESBOG. New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo joined RESBOG in 2012.

Patty Arvielo is no stranger to being a leader in the mortgage business. Arvielo serves on various committees within the industry, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee, the MBA's Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council, and the Latino Donor Collaborative Board.

Arvielo also serves on the National Park Foundation Board of Directors, where she has been instrumental in the creation and development of the LatinX Project to symbolize the Latino culture in America throughout our parks.

"I'm honored to serve in such a prestigious position," Arvielo said. "By serving as a member of RESBOG, not only will I be able to work closely with numerous industry leaders whom I greatly respect, I will also be able to help guide the MBA and its members through a critical time for the housing finance system."

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. She created the company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black home buyers. She is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events and lobbies for the industry and homeowners alike. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, visit PattyArvielo.com today.

