New Amouage Attars: An Ode to the Oldest Form of Perfume Known to Mankind

Attars have always been a staple of the House, previously only available in Oman. On discovering them, famous perfume author Luca Turin said, "I felt a mixture of pride and frustration at being in possession of a thing of beauty that few others could share." Today, Amouage is reintroducing the world to the oldest form of perfume known to mankind, as it continues to push the boundaries of perfumery under the creative direction of Renaud Salmon.

"We are proud to be able to extend our Attars beyond Oman and share them with the world. Our ambition was to stay true to the Attars' noble and precious reputation, taking advantage of their history while infusing them with Amouage's own innovative creative approach. It is the Attars strength and their resonance that has allowed us to reinvent them for a changing olfactory landscape without denying their identity," said Salmon.

He added, "Rare, precious, and unique, they are at once modern and ancestral, rooted in a truly Omani tradition and heritage. Derived from natural ingredients and radiating ethereal beauty, they are much more than simple fragrance, they are an intimate, authentic and ritualistic custom; a signature scent of connoisseurs, and a way of self-expression that has transcended civilizations."

The application of the Attar itself is a profoundly soothing experience, gently smeared directly on pulse points – the wrists, below the ear, inside the elbow or behind the knee – where the heat generated by the blood flow gives the Attar the warmth it needs to fully blossom. A fundamental part of the ceremony of Arabian perfumery, they are best worn according to a traditional practice known as Layering. An art in itself, the custom involves combining several Attars and fragrances in order to create a complex and unique sillage every day; sublimating, rather than improving, the main scent.

Amouage's six Attars have been skillfully created with this ritual in mind. Inspired by villages in Oman, from the beguiling delicacy of blossom-strewn mountains to the sacred aura of ancient settlements, Orris Wakan, Rose Aqor, Vanilla Barka, Incense Rori, Saffron Hamra, and Oud Ulya, adroitly capture the soul of each of these 'hidden gems' and translate them into lasting fragrances that are flawless when worn alone or layered with one another.

The Amouage Attars are available in 12ml bottles enclosed in a lacquered wooden coffret as well as a beautiful Sampler Set including all six Attars in 0.5ml. The entire collection of 12 ml Attars is also available in a luxurious coffret set. The Attars can be purchased online at www.amouage.com, at Amouage boutiques and distributors worldwide starting January 2022.

SOURCE Amouage