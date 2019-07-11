New, Amplified Adventures On Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas To Make A Summer Splash In Europe

MIAMI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers can soon take in Europe's historic destinations from a bold, new perspective on board the amplified Allure of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International has revealed the signature feats and innovative experiences coming to the renowned Oasis Class ship as part of a 58-day, $165 million transformation. Guests will be able to conquer a continent's worth of adventures and come back for more with Allure's upcoming lineup of new features, including the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, completely redesigned Adventure Ocean kids and teens spaces, the first Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, and Quantum Class original Music Hall. Reimagined as the ultimate summer vacation in Europe, Allure will open its season of 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises from homeport Barcelona, Spain on May 10, 2020.

Royal Caribbean has revealed the signature feats coming to the amplified Allure of the Seas in a $165 million transformation. The new features will include the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, redesigned Adventure Ocean kids and teens spaces, and the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. The reimagined Allure sails on May 10, 2020, offering 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises roundtrip from Barcelona, Spain. The award-winning Adventure Ocean program will be reimagined from top to bottom on board Allure of the Seas. Younger kids can choose their own immersive adventures across entirely new areas, including whimsical rooms and climbable creations at Play Place, hands-on art, science and tech fun at Workshop, friendly competition at Arena, the Hangout, and dedicated spaces for babies and tots at AO Babies, and 3- to 5-year-olds at AO Junior. The award-winning Adventure Ocean program will be reimagined from top to bottom on board Allure of the Seas. Younger kids can choose their own immersive adventures across entirely new areas, including Workshop. Workshop will offer a variety of activities ranging from hands-on art, science and tech fun. The award-winning Adventure Ocean program will be reimagined from top to bottom on board Allure of the Seas. In the new AO Junior area, young guests can enjoy a dedicated, multipurpose space specially designed to deliver experiential adventures for 3- to 5-year-olds. Following a 360-degree transformation, the dedicated teens spaces on board the amplified Allure of the Seas will be where teens have the freedom to choose how they spend their time. The exclusive lounge will feature a secret speakeasy-like entrance, gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck. Following a 360-degree transformation, the dedicated teens spaces on board the amplified Allure of the Seas will be where teens have the freedom to choose how they spend their time. The exclusive lounge will feature a secret speakeasy-like entrance, gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck. Following a $165 million transformation, Allure of Seas will debut a new take on a guest-favorite, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. The specialty restaurant will offer the beloved family-style, rustic dining experience with an enhanced menu of Italian staples, including hand-tossed pizza from the new in-house pizza oven, a varied charcuterie station and a wide selection of wines and limoncellos. Following a $165 million transformation, Allure of Seas will debut a new take on a guest-favorite, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar. The specialty restaurant will offer the beloved family-style, rustic dining experience with an enhanced menu of Italian staples, including hand-tossed pizza from the new in-house pizza oven, a varied charcuterie station and a wide selection of wines and limoncellos.

Bold Family Favorites

Whether the moment calls for thrills or relaxation, vacationers sailing on the amplified Allure of the Seas can test their courage or sit back at the Pool and Sports Zone neighborhood that will now tout the perfect family day out. Feature highlights include:

The 10-story Ultimate Abyss , the tallest slide at sea

, the tallest slide at sea T he Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, Typhoon , Cyclone and Supercell

trio of waterslides, , and Splashaway Bay kids aquapark, featuring twin drench buckets, three waterslides, fountains, pools, water cannons and a Splash Pad for tots

kids aquapark, featuring twin drench buckets, three waterslides, fountains, pools, water cannons and a Splash Pad for tots Reimagined pool deck, complete with The Lime & Coconut signature bar across two locations, a wider variety of seating and shade with cabana-like "casitas," daybeds, hammocks and swing seats; new whirlpools on the top deck, and a reinvigorated, adults-only Solarium

The thrill will go from the outside-in on board the amped-up Allure. Expanding on the ways that families can spend time together and on their own are the additions of completely reimagined, dedicated spaces for babies, kids and teens, and popular Royal Caribbean activities.

All-new Adventure Ocean , where younger kids can choose their own immersive adventures across an entirely new layout. The major makeover will bring to life interactive, personalized and unexpected activities and features in areas redesigned from top to bottom, including whimsical rooms with climbable creations at Play Place , hands-on art, science and tech fun at Workshop ; friendly competition in physical, interactive games at Arena ; the Hangout, to chill and make new friends over gaming consoles or sit back for some quality "me" time, AO Babies for babies and tots, and experiential activities at the multipurpose AO Junior space specially designed for 3- to 5-year-olds

, where younger kids can choose their own immersive adventures across an entirely new layout. The major makeover will bring to life interactive, personalized and unexpected activities and features in areas redesigned from top to bottom, including whimsical rooms with climbable creations at , hands-on art, science and tech fun at ; friendly competition in physical, interactive games at ; the to chill and make new friends over gaming consoles or sit back for some quality "me" time, for babies and tots, and experiential activities at the multipurpose space specially designed for 3- to 5-year-olds Maxed-out teen spaces , debuting a 360-degree transformation, with a secret speakeasy-like entrance leading into an exclusive lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck

, debuting a 360-degree transformation, with a secret speakeasy-like entrance leading into an exclusive lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck Glow-in-the-dark laser tag in Clash for the Crystal City and Royal Escape Room – Apollo 18: Lunar Landing, an out-of-this-world expedition that challenges guests to solve puzzle after puzzle before time runs out

A World of Flavors

Allure will deliver an array of culinary possibilities with more restaurants, casual spots and bars joining the already-diverse offering of specialty and complimentary options.

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar , a new take on a guest-favorite, will offer the beloved family-style, rustic dining experience with an enhanced menu of Italian staples, complete with hand-tossed pizza from the new in-house pizza oven, an expansive charcuterie station and a wide selection of wines and limoncellos

, a new take on a guest-favorite, will offer the beloved family-style, rustic dining experience with an enhanced menu of Italian staples, complete with hand-tossed pizza from the new in-house pizza oven, an expansive charcuterie station and a wide selection of wines and limoncellos Portside BBQ will serve up a menu inspired by popular barbecue styles across the United States , including brisket, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, mac and cheese, homestyle cornbread and more

will serve up a menu inspired by popular barbecue styles across , including brisket, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, mac and cheese, homestyle cornbread and more Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade for gameday watch parties on big-screen TVs, tournaments, bar bites with a twist and ice-cold brews

for gameday watch parties on big-screen TVs, tournaments, bar bites with a twist and ice-cold brews El Loco Fresh , featuring casual Mexican "street fare"

, featuring casual Mexican "street fare" Sugar Beach , the sweetest spot on board with more than 220 types of candy and ice cream

, the sweetest spot on board with more than 220 types of candy and ice cream Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr , manned by two robot bartenders shaking up classic cocktails and custom orders

Amped-Up Hotspots

After a day of exploring iconic destinations and channeling their inner adventurer, guests can go out for a "night on the town" and find new venues added to the nightlife offered on board.

Music Hall , a Quantum Class favorite, will take live music to the next level with revolving setlists and cover bands, ample lounge seating on two levels and room to rock out on the dance floor

, a Quantum Class favorite, will take live music to the next level with revolving setlists and cover bands, ample lounge seating on two levels and room to rock out on the dance floor Spotlight Karaoke, the dedicated karaoke bar with both main stage and private room experiences will feature thousands of songs to choose from, music trivia and themed nights

Beginning May 2020, Allure of the Seas' 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises sailing roundtrip from Barcelona will visit must-see cities such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Provence (Marseille), France; Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Rome (Civitavecchia) and Naples/Capri, Italy.

Allure joins the original gamechanger, Oasis of the Seas, as the second Oasis Class ship to be reimagined in the $1 billion Royal Amplified fleet modernization program. These two revolutionary ships will steal the spotlight next year in Europe and the New York area, respectively, as the boldest summer vacations on both sides of the Atlantic.

In November 2020, Allure will make its way coast to coast to Miami for the winter season. Sailing from Royal Caribbean's state-of-the-art Terminal A, the reimagined ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. Many of the ship's Caribbean itineraries will include visits to the cruise line's new private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 16 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up-to-date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

