New Analysis Finds Millions of Renters Become Mortgage-Eligible When On-Time Rent Payments Are Included in VantageScore 4.0 Credit Score

In a comprehensive analysis, over half a million renters shared their authenticated, verified, on-time rental payment history with rental reporting platform Esusu. The VantageScore study analyzed the impact of this positive rental data on the renter's VantageScore 4.0 credit score. Adding a history of on-time rental payments to the VantageScore 4.0 credit score improved predictive performance by 11%. Renters who achieved a VantageScore 4.0 of 620 or above by including positive rental data have similar future payment defaults to consumers who achieved a VantageScore 4.0 credit score of 620 without the inclusion of rental data.

Lenders looking to significantly grow their lending while ensuring both safety and soundness can participate in VantageScore's new pilot program by contacting [email protected].

"Positive rental payments are highly predictive and allow VantageScore 4.0 to measure a borrower's true ability to meet mortgage debt obligations," said Dr. Andrada Pacheco, Chief Data Scientist at VantageScore. "This comprehensive research study confirms that potential homeowners with positive, on-time rental payment histories will benefit significantly from incorporating rental data into their credit reports."

"Paying rent on time should be a bridge to ownership, not a barrier. By bringing positive rental behavior into the light of the credit system, we restore agency to millions whose reliability has never been seen," said Wemimo Abbey and Samir Goel, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. "This partnership proves what we've always believed: credit invisibility is not fate; it's a policy choice we have the power to change. This monumental change tells every American renter: your history matters, your consistency counts and your future is worthy of being measured."

Additional key highlights from the study include:

Positive Rental Data Unlocks Significant Predictive Performance for VantageScore Credit Models: Adding rental history to VantageScore 4.0 improves credit risk predictive performance by identifying up to +11% more defaults and delivering up to +3.7% additional predictive lift.





Adding rental history to VantageScore 4.0 improves credit risk predictive performance by identifying up to +11% more defaults and delivering up to +3.7% additional predictive lift. Incrementally Qualified Rental Consumers Scored by VantageScore 4.0 Have Comparable Ongoing Payment Performance: Consumers who receive a VantageScore 4.0 of 620 or above by adding positive rental data on their credit files have similar repayment performance to the average consumer with the same VantageScore.





Consumers who receive a VantageScore 4.0 of 620 or above by adding positive rental data on their credit files have similar repayment performance to the average consumer with the same VantageScore. Adding Positive Rent Reporting Data to Credit Files Extends Mortgage Eligibility: In total, nearly four million U.S. renters could receive a credit score of at least 620, making them mortgage-eligible under current Government-Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) guidelines.

About the Increasing Implementation of Rental Reporting

California, Colorado and New York enacted rent reporting programs earlier this year. Missouri, New Hampshire, Nevada, Maine, New Jersey, Hawaii, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Washington are also evaluating legislation to facilitate rent reporting. Alongside these initiatives, several bipartisan federal bills have been introduced to expand the use of alternative data in credit scoring.

VantageScore is the first tri-bureau credit score to incorporate rental payment data into its credit scoring models, providing a more predictive view of borrower creditworthiness and driving lender growth. In July 2025, the FHFA approved VantageScore for use on all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages. VantageScore's superior predictive performance over traditional credit scores has been recognized by several independent analyses from leading banks and financial information companies.

Download VantageScore's rental payment white paper here.

For more information on VantageScore for mortgages, visit the VantageScore Mortgage Resource Center .

About VantageScore®

VantageScore is the fastest-growing credit scoring company in the U.S., and is known for the industry's most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit score models. In 2024, usage of VantageScore increased by 55% to hit 42 billion credit scores. More than 3,700 institutions, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, use VantageScore credit scores and digital tools to provide consumer credit products or generate greater insights into consumer behavior. The VantageScore 4.0 credit scoring model scores 33 million more people than traditional models. With the FHFA allowing the immediate use of VantageScore 4.0 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guaranteed mortgages, the company is also ushering in a new era for mortgage lending.

VantageScore is an independent joint venture company owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to help boost credit scores. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow on Instagram @myesusu and on X @getesusu.

1 https://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-report-finds-more-consumers-likely-self-reporting-rent-payments-in-2025/

SOURCE VantageScore