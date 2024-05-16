New Analysis on Hypertension Treatment to be Presented as Late-Breaking Research at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of a study comparing two commonly used medications, chlorthalidone (CTD) and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), is set to be presented as a late-breaking presentation at the annual 2024 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings.

The study, titled "Treatment with Chlorthalidone vs Hydrochlorothiazide and Renal Outcomes: The Diuretic Comparison Project (DCP)," conducted by a team of distinguished researchers from various institutions and led by Areef Ishani, MD MS, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Primary Care and Specialty Care Integrated Care Community (ICC) Director and Professor of Medicine, University of Minnesota provides crucial insights into the impact of these medications on renal health in hypertensive patients.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a significant risk factor for the development and progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Previous research had hinted at potential differences in kidney outcomes between chlorthalidone and hydrochlorothiazide. This new study followed more than 12,000 participants for an average of 3.9 years.

The study found no significant disparity in renal outcomes between patients treated with chlorthalidone and those treated with hydrochlorothiazide. Specifically, there was no marked difference observed in the primary composite renal outcome, including doubling of serum creatinine, a significant drop in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), or kidney failure requiring treatment (KFRT), between the two treatment groups.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the total slope of eGFR change and the incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) were comparable between patients receiving chlorthalidone and hydrochlorothiazide, suggesting similar efficacy in preserving kidney function. The findings offer reassurance that both chlorthalidone and hydrochlorothiazide may be equally effective choices for managing hypertension without compromising renal health.

About NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 32 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings is designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About NKF Professional Memberships

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation.

