Promising Findings on Kidney Function Preservation in IgA Nephropathy Patients at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study to shed light on the long-term nephroprotective potential of sparsentan compared to maximally titrated irbesartan (MT-IRB) in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is set to be presented as a late-breaking presentation at the annual 2024 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings this week in Long Beach, CA.

"Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparisons of eGFR Slopes in the PROTECT Study With UK RaDaR IgA Nephropathy Population and the Control Arm of NefIgArd" delves into the comparison of 2-year estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) total slopes between the sparsentan and MT-IRB arms of the PROTECT clinical trial and standard of care (SoC) in real-world and clinical trial settings. The work was conducted by a collaborative team of researchers from Travere Therapeutics, Analysis Group, JAMCO Pharma Consulting, Ohio State University, and the University of Leicester.

The PROTECT trial was specifically designed to assess the long-term nephroprotective effects of sparsentan compared to MT-IRB in IgAN patients. By comparing outcomes with real-world data from the UK National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR) patients with IgAN and a comparable clinical trial population (NefIgArd), researchers aimed to evaluate the efficacy of sparsentan and MT-IRB in preserving kidney function in a broader context.

Using unanchored matching-adjusted indirect comparisons, researchers matched baseline patient characteristics between the PROTECT trial arms and the comparator populations. The results revealed that patients treated with MT-IRB or sparsentan in the PROTECT trial exhibited a significantly slower decline in kidney function compared to standard of care in both real-world and a clinical trial setting.

These findings highlight the potential of MT-IRB and sparsentan in slowing the progression of kidney function decline in IgAN patients, offering promising insights for improved treatment strategies and patient care.

The findings underscore the importance of considering 2-year eGFR slope differences between clinical trials in IgAN within the broader context of current clinical practice. It also opens avenues for further research and advancements in the management of IgA nephropathy.

