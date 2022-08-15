New and Improved ParkBoston app, Powered by ParkMobile, Launches Today

Current ParkBoston users will need to immediately update the app to continue making mobile parking payments in the city.

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, announced today the official launch of the new and improved ParkBoston app. In partnership with the City of Boston's Transportation Department, the upgraded ParkBoston app replaces the previous version, which will no longer work as of today. All current ParkBoston users will need to immediately update their app to the new version to continue making mobile parking payments in the city. Updating the app is a quick and easy process that takes less than one minute.

The new ParkBoston app allows people to easily pay for parking right from their mobile device in over 7,000 spots across the city, as well as any location in North America where ParkMobile is accepted.

Additionally, people who already have the ParkMobile app can now use that app to pay for parking in Boston, providing more options for residents and visitors.

The new ParkBoston app offers new advanced features to improve the user experience, including a map view to locate nearby spaces, the "Find My Car" feature that navigates a user back to their parked vehicle, mobile alerts when a parking session is about to expire, and new payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"Together with ParkMobile, we are thrilled to officially launch the new and improved ParkBoston app, making it even easier for our residents and visitors to pay for parking all over the city," said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the City of Boston. "With an enhanced design and innovative new features, the updated ParkBoston app creates a more seamless parking experience for those who choose to drive."

The ParkBoston app is available for both iPhone and Android devices or can be accessed on a mobile web browser at https://park.boston.gov/. To pay for parking using the new ParkBoston app, users will create an account, enter the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the parking spot, choose the duration of time they wish to park, and touch the "start parking" button. Users can easily extend the time of their parking session in the app, so they don't have to run back to feed the meter.

"After months in development in close collaboration with the City of Boston, we are excited to introduce the new ParkBoston app," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "This launch expands our presence in the New England region, giving our large base of 38 million users more locations where they can use our apps to quickly and easily make a mobile parking payment. We are excited to continue to grow our presence in Massachusetts with several new cities launching very soon."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About the Boston Transportation Department: About the Boston Transportation Department: The Boston Transportation Department's vision is for Boston's streets to be safe, multimodal, and inclusive. The team plans, builds, maintains, and operates roads across the City of Boston. For more information about their work, visit boston.gov/transportation or @BostonBTD on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

ParkBoston Contact: Carla Tankle, Streets Cabinet for Boston Transportation Department, [email protected]

