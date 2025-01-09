New and Late-Model Tractor Trucks and Trailers Hit the Block in Jan. 16 Bankruptcy Sale

Tiger Group live webcast auction features more than 50 assets in complete liquidation of North American dealer and leasing company

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group live webcast auction on Jan. 16 will feature more than 50 new and late-model trucking assets—both tractor trucks from well-known makers such as International, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Paccar, Kenworth and Daimler, and reefer and dry van trailers from CIMC, Great Dane, Hyundai, Utility and Wabash.

The bankruptcy auction comes as part of the complete liquidation of a leading North American tractor truck and trailer dealer and leasing company, with assets located in California, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina and several other states.

The assets are predominantly late-model, ranging in age from 2021 to 2024, noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This court-approved sale is a rare occasion to acquire well-maintained tractor trucks and trailers at liquidation values," Farrell said. "This is also a great opportunity for truckers, trucking companies, dealers, and leasing companies across North America to add to their fleets in early 2025."

The live webcast auction starts at 1 p.m. (CT) on Jan. 16 at SoldTiger.com. Veteran auctioneer Wayne Hecht, Senior Director of Operations for Tiger Commercial & Industrial, will take online bids in a live simulcast from Tiger Group's studio.

It is the first in a series of sales. "All told, we have approximately 110 tractor trucks and trailers to offer at auction, so interested bidders should stay tuned for the next event," Farrell said.

Highlights of the January 16 sale include:

TRACTOR TRUCKS

(6) 2019-2024 Daimler Cascadia Truck Tractors

(8) 2015-2023 Freightliner Cascadia Truck Tractors

(3) 2022 & 2024 International LT625 & LT62F Truck Tractors

(5) 2017 & 2023 Kenworth T680 Truck Tractors

(6) 2018-2024 Paccar T680 & 579 Truck Tractors

(2) 2024 Peterbilt 579 Truck Tractors

TRAILERS

(4) 2023 CIMC Reefer Trailers

(4) 2008-2022 Great Dane Trailers

(1) 2021 Hyundai Dry Van Trailer

(9) 2002-2024 Utility Trailers

(1) 2008 Wabash Dry Van Trailer

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/trucking-tractor-trucks-and-trailers/

Inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, January 15, in Toledo, Ohio; Fresno, California; and Mooresville, Indiana. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

