New 'Andy Warhol: American Dream' Documentary Debuts in North America

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the April 21, 2026 North American Transactional VOD release of the feature length documentary film Andy Warhol: American Dream through a deal with Monique R. White and California Pictures, Inc. This passion project to bridge the East and West of Warhol's enigmatic persona was written and edited by Petra Babic Slivkova, executive produced and directed by Ľubomír Jan Slivka, and co-produced by Roman Gensky.

New Documentary Andy Warhol: American Dream Featuring Never Before Seen Interviews with Family and Friends

Andy Warhol: American Dream is the intimate story of Andy's family relationships, from his humble beginnings to his rise to superstardom; from breaking into the New York art scene, to conquering the world of fame and influencing art styles across many genres. His story is told through interviews with close family, friends, and international experts and historians authentically representing Andy's life across two continents. Watch the trailer HERE.

With cooperation from the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Slovakia and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, this film offers a rare look at the world through the familial lens of one of the most influential pop artists of the 20th century. Unique insights are shared by Warhol's Slovakian relatives, including his cousin John Zavacky and nephews Donald Warhola, Vice President and board member of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and its Liaison to The Andy Warhol Museum, and successful artist James Warhola. Also featured are Elton John, author, art and cultural historian and curator Steven Watson, Martin Cubjak, Michael Bycko, and many others.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "This film shines a new light on the complicated and often misunderstood life of Andy Warhol. From his humble, religious, and immigrant beginnings to one of the most revered and brilliant minds of our time."

Writer/Producer Petra Babic Slivkova adds, "Andy Warhol: American Dream uncovers the man behind the icon—an artist whose influence reshaped contemporary culture, and whose life continues to inspire fascination across generations. By grounding the narrative in authenticity and proximity, the film invites audiences to rediscover Warhol not as a distant legend, but as a human being shaped by his origins, relationships, and inner contradictions. This is not just another story about Andy Warhol. It is the closest we have ever come to truly knowing him."

Monique White of California Pictures shares, "Andy Warhol came from poor immigrant parents but with big dreams - proof that even the most simple beginnings can give rise to extraordinary vision, if you dare to see the world differently."

Andy Warhol: American Dream will be available on major streaming platforms and cable channels across the US and Canada on April 21, 2026 including AmazonInstant, iTunes/AppleTV, Vimeo, Fandango and more. Pre-order now at iTunes/Apple TV (US, CA) and Fandango at Home (US)

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About California Pictures

California Pictures was originally founded by Howard Hughes and Academy award winner Preston Sturges in 1944. Reincorporated in 2008 by Steven Istock, on the Paramount Studios lot but now located in the historic E. Clem Wilson Building. The company focuses on creating and distributing great films, documentaries and television content with dynamic characters, strong and personally identifiable themes, and powerful journeys for a worldwide audience. CalPictures.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

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SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.