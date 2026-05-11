Vision Films Acquires Rom-Com 'Love On Tap' Starring Alex Moffat and Kennedy McMann for Summer Release

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the acquisition and July 14, 2026 TVOD release for the new rom-com Love on Tap through a deal with Scott J. Jones and Artist View Entertainment and production company Inspirado. Directed and produced by Inspirado's Keagan Karnes, produced by Beckie Brown, and written by Mary Haarmeyer and Stafford Douglas.

SNL's Alex Moffat and Kennedy McMann star in a new Rom Com 'Love on Tap'

Starring SNL alum Alex Moffat and Kennedy McMann (CW's Nancy Drew), the romantic comedy was shot in Las Cruces, New Mexico and is ensconced in a micro-brewery where sharing a beer with friends is the most valuable currency.

Also produced by René Besson, Ardy Brent Carlson, Mary Haarmeyer, Ross Kagan Marks, Kirk Roos, Ian Simon, and Alex Moffat. Watch the trailer HERE .

Inspirado hosted a successful limited theatrical preview across the U.S. on Valentine's Day, and the film's wide release is set for July 14, 2026 on platforms including Apple/iTunes, Amazon Instant, Vimeo, GooglePlay, Fandango at Home, and more, including the nascent Creatorwood.

Amber (Kennedy McMann) is the owner of the struggling Guzzler's Brewery, her late father's legacy. Enter Samuel (Alex Moffat), a sharp-dressed marketing expert and exactly the kind of slick guy Amber doesn't have time for. This romantic adventure becomes a heartwarming tale of grumpy old men, burnt pizzas, a runaway alpaca, and maybe… just maybe… love.

The film also features Steven Ogg (Grand Theft Auto V, The Walking Dead), YouTuber Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Jamey Maurice Clay, Caroline Kingsley, who is married to Moffat, Joel De La Fuente, and Hannah Mosqueda.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "An unexpected romance 'brews' in this fresh and funny new film starring Alex Moffat. From SNL to a romantic lead, his comic roots make Love on Tap not just a great rom com, but also a heartwarming story about friends and family... including a scene-stealing alpaca."

Filmmaker Keagan Karnes shares, "At the end of the day, it's a love story. But not just romantic love; it's about the people who show up, the community that holds you together, and the messy, funny ways we find connection."

For the most up to date information, please visit linktr.ee/loveontapmovie

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

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SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.