New Apartments Provide Convenient Housing Option for Residents in Slidell, Louisiana

SLIDELL, La., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lofts at Canterbury, a phase III development at Canterbury House Apartments in Slidell, Louisiana, is now open and accepting applications. Kittle Property Group, Inc., based in Indianapolis, Indiana, developed and constructed this community to provide a workforce housing option for those in the area. As real estate prices go up throughout the country, making sure area residents have housing that fits their needs and budget will become critical to the stability of a community.

1 Bedroom Apartment | Slidell Louisiana Apartments For Rent 2 Bedroom Apartment | Slidell Louisiana Apartments For Rent

"The Lofts at Canterbury are an ideal option for someone who would like all of the benefits of a new home, but who aren't ready to make the financial commitment of a mortgage," said a Kittle Property Group representative. "Our residents are also free from the ongoing costs and efforts of maintaining a home!!"

Construction began in September 2017 and was completed in June of 2019. The Lofts at Canterbury features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 685 square feet to 1,110 square feet. There are a total of 39 one-bedroom, 64 two bedroom, and 32 three-bedroom apartment homes for a grand total of 135 new construction apartments. On-site management is currently accepting applications for all available apartments.

Residents can enjoy premium amenities in each new apartment. This includes faux wood flooring, a washer and dryer in each home, balconies, ceiling fans, and energy-efficient black appliances. Garages are also available for rent to residents.

There is also a wealth of community amenities available for residents. This includes a fitness center, game room, community room, business center, and pool. The Lofts at Canterbury is also a pet-friendly community.

The Lofts at Canterbury is also conveniently located near shopping and restaurants in the Slidell area. Phil's Marina Café offers fresh seafood daily and has been a favorite spot for Slidell residents for over 30 years. Palmetto's on the Bayou offers food, spirits, and is available for private events as well. For a true taste of Cajun, visit the The Lost Cajun, which boasts some of the best Cajun food in the area.

It is a great time to get to know more about The Lofts at Canterbury and we're happy to welcome new prospective residents. On site staff is currently accepting leasing applications. For leasing information please contact the property at 833-430-7682 or visit their website.

About Kittle Property Group, Inc.

With roots going back to 1948, Kittle Property Group is a national leader in bringing together community, financial and government partners with innovative plans to develop, construct and manage quality, affordable and market-rate multi-family apartment homes that serve as a catalyst to local economies by sustaining families, neighborhoods and businesses. Kittle Property Group, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, owns and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes, providing homes to 30,000 family members in 19 states, and invested capital of more than $2.5 billion.

