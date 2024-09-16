New Arizona Voters' Agenda Survey: Voters Concerned About Partisanship and Committed to Fair Election Participation

New findings on election issues show broad support for equal access to voting and changes to the partisan primary system

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arizona approaches the 2024 General Election, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) has released new data from its latest Arizona Voters' Agenda survey. This survey is part of CFA's ongoing initiative to center the voices of Arizonans during election season and highlight areas where likely voters agree across political and generational spectrums. The election issues findings reveal a motivated electorate that believes in the power of their vote, supports equal access to voting for all registered voters, and sees the need for reforms to the state's partisan primary system. Amid concerns over political divisiveness and the future of democracy, the survey shows strong support in specific areas that could strengthen Arizona's election system.

"Elections are critical to ensuring that Arizonans' voices are heard and represented in the governance of our state," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "Arizona's likely voters are clearly expressing deep concern about the state of our democracy, but they remain energized and determined to participate in creating positive change. The data also show that voters support actions to strengthen election processes, like equal access to voting regardless of party affiliation and ensuring leaders represent a broader base of the electorate."

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda survey, conducted by CFA in collaboration with HighGround, Inc., an award-winning public opinion polling firm based in Arizona, reveals two key policy priorities that have surpassed CFA's rigorous threshold for agreement to be deemed Voters' Agenda items and central to the electorate's expectations in this election cycle. Alongside these, the survey highlights additional voter insights that help build an understanding of the electorate's concerns and hopes for the future.

Elections are foundational to our democracy and critical to shaping Arizona's future. In a political climate often dominated by divisive rhetoric, the Arizona Voters' Agenda focuses on areas of majority consensus that can guide candidates, the media, and leaders toward productive conversations and real solutions. This initiative encourages voter engagement and promotes outcomes that Arizonans across the political spectrum want to see. Read more.

