New ASES Online Community Platform Launch

All ASES members will be automatically enrolled in this new engagement platform, delivering powerful online communities and communications. Many online communities have been specially created for the launch this month. The site features a general open forum, along with specific forums for communities like ASES Technical Divisions , Programs , Chapters , Committees , Volunteer Opportunities and many more. ASES also plans to roll-out new communities for their members throughout the year.

"I am so very excited to be able to invite our entire community to this new engagement platform! The Online Community offers our ASES members, chapters and staff the opportunity to collaborate with each other on a regular basis, all online, keeping our community safe in this unprecedented time. I hope our members enjoy this new benefit!" -Carly Cipolla, Director of Operations at ASES and implementer of the Higher Logic platform

On the new ASES platform, members can sign up to receive emails from the site, updating them on discussion posts, latest news and community information as often or as little as they would like. Members will also be able to curate their own posts and share images, videos, and technical documents for others to see and engage with.

ASES members will be able to join communities, update individual profiles, and find new people to connect with on the platform. To learn more and join the discussion, join ASES at ases.org/join . Existing members can renew their ASES membership at ases.org/renew . Current ASES members will be able to use their membership login to join the discussion. For any questions or concerns about the new community platform, please contact [email protected] . ASES looks forward to engaging on the ASES Online Community launching on February 17, 2021.

