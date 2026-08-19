New At-Home Surity™ Urinary Management System Designed to Provide Comfort and Reliable Care for People Living with Urinary Incontinence

New system completes the Surity™ portfolio of external catheters for both men and women

Integrates into daily routines to help support management of urinary incontinence at home

Designed to operate quietly overnight, new Surity™ System helps minimize nighttime interruptions to support comfort and rest

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellspect HealthCare today announced the U.S. launch of the Surity™ Urinary Management System, a discreet at-home urine collection device designed to support people living with urinary incontinence and those who help care for them. This completes the full Surity™ portfolio in the U.S., following the introduction of the Surity™ Female and Male External Catheters earlier this year.

The launch of Surity™ Urinary Management System completes the full Surity™ portfolio in the U.S., following the introduction of the Surity™ Female and Male External Catheters earlier this year.

For people living with severe urinary incontinence, care goes beyond clinical routines, as urinary incontinence impacts sleep, daily routines, and can influence confidence and relationships.1-6 For both individuals and caregivers, these challenges can strain physical, social and emotional well-being.5,6 Despite this impact, many people continue to face a gap in reliable, comfortable, and user-friendly options that can support at-home urinary incontinence management.7,8

The Surity™ Urinary Management System helps address these needs, offering a complete at-home management solution that works seamlessly with the already available Surity™ Female and Male External Catheters. With the addition of the collection device, the comprehensive Surity™ System is designed to make everyday urine management more comfortable, discreet and reliable.

"The evolution of the Surity™ portfolio is focused on addressing many of the practical challenges of urinary incontinence that more than 13 million Americans and their caregivers face in the U.S.9 The introduction of the Urinary Management System builds on our commitment to develop innovative solutions for incontinence care, providing a discreet, at-home option to help manage incontinence," said Chris Schlenk, Group Vice President at Wellspect HealthCare. "This comprehensive system is designed to integrate into daily and nighttime routines and support individuals and their caregivers in restoring confidence, comfort and rest."

The system uses powerful yet gentle suction to pull voided urine away from the body, with an on-demand Boost button for increased suction when needed. The system offers quiet, one-touch operation, and helps minimize nighttime interruptions to support rest, with carbon filters to help reduce odors. Together, these features are designed to provide an intuitive experience for users and caregivers, helping reduce the burden of overnight care and bringing added reassurance to daily routines.

"Surity™ has provided me with a dependable and reliable solution that I can trust. It is practical and has integrated seamlessly into my daily life, giving me peace of mind everyday," said Dru Woodward*, who uses the Surity™ Female External Catheter. "Not only has it restored comfort, but it has helped me feel confident in the management of my care."

The Surity™ Urinary Management System is now available for home purchase at www.surity.care and will soon be available to healthcare institutions.

Images available for download here

* This patient received compensation for sharing their experience

Duncan I, Stocking A, Fitzner K, Ahmed T, Huynh N. The Prevalence of Incontinence and Its Association With Urinary Tract Infections, Dermatitis, Slips and Falls, and Behavioral Disturbances Among Older Adults in Medicare Fee-for-Service. J Wound Ostomy Continence Nurs. 2024 Mar-Apr 01;51(2):138-145. doi: 10.1097/WON.0000000000001054. PMID: 38527324; PMCID: PMC11008436. Appeadu MK, Bordoni B. Falls and Fall Prevention in Older Adults. [Updated 2023 Jun 4]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK560761/ Nazaripanah NS, Momtaz YA, Mokhtari F, Sahaf R. Urinary incontinence and sleep complaints in community dwelling older adults. Sleep Sci. 2018 Mar-Apr;11(2):106-111. doi: 10.5935/1984-0063.20180020. PMID: 30083298; PMCID: PMC6056063. Cheng S, Lin D, Hu T, et al. Association of urinary incontinence and depression or anxiety: a meta‑analysis. J Int Med Res. 2020;48(6):0300060520931348. doi: 10.1177/0300060520931348. PMID: 32552169; PMCID: PMC7303787. National Association for Continence. The true impact of incontinence. NAFC; 2025. Available from: https://nafc.org/bhealth-blog/the-true-impact-of-incontinence/ Family Caregiver Alliance. Caring for someone with incontinence: emotional and social issues. Family Caregiver Alliance; 2014. Available from: https://www.caregiver.org/resource/caring-someone-incontinence-emotional-and-social-issues/ Geng V, C‑B H, Lurvink H, Pearce I, Vahr S. Evidence‑based guidelines for best practice in urological health care: male external catheters in adults; urinary catheter management. Arnhem: EAUN; 2016. Available from https://nurses.uroweb.org/guidelines/male-external-catheters-in-adults-urinary-catheter-management Beeson T, Pittman J, Davis CR. Effectiveness of an External Urinary Device for Female Anatomy and Trends in Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections. J Wound Ostomy Continence Nurs. 2023 Mar-Apr 01;50(2):137-141. doi: 10.1097/WON.0000000000000951. PMID: 36867037; PMCID: PMC9990593. Leslie SW, Tran LN, Puckett Y. Urinary Incontinence. [Updated 2024 Aug 11]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559095/

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About Wellspect HealthCare

Wellspect HealthCare, a subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY), is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

With approximately 1,200 employees worldwide, Wellspect is committed to making a real difference for people managing continence care needs, empowering them to live each day to the fullest.

Wellspect delivers solutions that support safe bladder and bowel management, while continuously enhancing the experience, clinical performance, and service quality for both healthcare professionals and the people in their care.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, Wellspect has been at the forefront of innovation since 1983 with its LoFric® brand, which introduced the first hydrophilic-coated catheter.

Wellspect has also pioneered the development of Navina™, an innovative transanal irrigation system designed to support individuals living with chronic bowel disorders.

With advanced Surity™, Wellspect provides reliable urinary incontinence care designed to restore comfort, rest, and confidence for people living with severe urinary incontinence and for their caregivers.

Every day, Wellspect strives to maintain the highest quality standards while minimizing the environmental impact of its products.

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Wellspect operates in more than 40 countries, offering life-enhancing solutions to people around the world. Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.

SOURCE Wellspect HealthCare