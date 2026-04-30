Wellspect HealthCare Expands Surity™ Portfolio in the U.S. with Surity™ Male External Catheter for Urinary Incontinence Care

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wellspect HealthCare launched the Surity™ Male External Catheter, a non-invasive solution for men living with urinary incontinence. This builds on the company's expanding portfolio of reliable urinary incontinence management solutions in the U.S., following the introduction of the Surity™ Female External Catheter earlier this year, and ahead of the anticipated launch of the Surity™ Urinary Management System.

What sets the Surity™ Male External Catheter apart is its see-through design that supports easy placement and visual checks, a slim profile that helps reduce bulk, and a soft, non-woven backing material designed to be gentle on skin. Surity™ Male External Catheter is a comfortable, non-invasive solution designed for male urinary incontinence care at home and will soon be available to healthcare institutions.

Severe urinary incontinence affects more than 13 million Americans and their caregivers, turning daily routines into ongoing challenges1. The condition can profoundly disrupt daily life and is often associated with sleep disturbances, increased risk of falls, dehydration, skin breakdown, and significant physical and emotional strain – for both patients and caregivers2-7.

Despite the availability of some management options today8,9, a substantial gap remains in providing effective, comfortable, and user-friendly solutions that can support the needs of men living with urinary incontinence.

The Surity™ Male External Catheter is a new non-invasive solution for men affected by urinary incontinence, suitable for use with compatible urine collection systems. By effectively diverting voided urine away from the body, Surity™ offers men and their caregivers a discreet, comfortable option in continence care. Developed with skin-friendly materials, it is suitable for up to 24 hours of wear and moves naturally with the body. Its distinctive features include a see-through design that supports easy placement and visual checks, a slim profile to reduce bulk, and a soft, non-woven backing material designed to be gentle on the skin.

"By expanding the Surity™ portfolio to include solutions for both men and women living with severe urinary incontinence, we aim to help address a clear gap in incontinence care," said Chris Schlenk, Group Vice President at Wellspect HealthCare. "Our goal is to offer solutions designed to support comfort, rest, and confidence for people facing these challenges each day."

Surity™ was created to address practical challenges related to dryness, comfort, dignity, and caregiver support within the urinary incontinence segment, reflecting Wellspect's commitment to improving quality of life for people managing continence care needs.

The launch of the Surity™ Male External Catheter builds on the positive feedback received for the Surity™ Female External Catheter, shared by women living with severe urinary incontinence and their caregivers. This feedback has highlighted ease of use, comfort, and fit.

"Surity™ has provided me with a practical option for my day-to-day life. It is easy to place and has integrated seamlessly into my routines, helping me feel confident in the management of my care," said Dru Woodward*, who uses the Surity™ Female External Catheter as part of her daily care routine.

Insights from these experiences continue to inform the evolution and expansion of the Surity™ portfolio.

The Surity™ Male External Catheter is now available for home purchase at www.surity.care and will soon be available to healthcare institutions.

Images available for download here

* This patient received compensation for sharing their experience

Leslie SW, Tran LN, Puckett Y. Urinary incontinence. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan–. Updated 2024 Aug 11. Available from: https://www\.ncbi\.nlm\.nih\.gov/books/NBK559095/ Duncan I, Stocking A, Fitzner K, Ahmed T, Huynh N. The prevalence of incontinence and its association with urinary tract infections, dermatitis, slips and falls, and behavioral disturbances among older adults in Medicare fee‑for‑service. J Wound Ostomy Continence Nurs. 2024 Mar–Apr;51(2):138‑45. Appeadu MK, Bordoni B. Falls and fall prevention in older adults. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan–. Updated 2023 Jun 4. Available from: https://www\.ncbi\.nlm\.nih\.gov/books/NBK560761/ Mayo Clinic Staff. Bladder control: lifestyle strategies ease problems. Mayo Clinic. 2025 May 10. Available from: https://www\.mayoclinic\.org/diseases\-conditions/urinary\-incontinence/in\-depth/bladder\-control\-problem/art\-20046597 National Association for Continence. The true impact of incontinence. NAFC; 2025. Available from: https://nafc\.org/bhealth\-blog/the\-true\-impact\-of\-incontinence/ Cheng S, Lin D, Hu T, et al. Association of urinary incontinence and depression or anxiety: a meta‑analysis. J Int Med Res. 2020;48(6):0300060520931348. Family Caregiver Alliance. Caring for someone with incontinence: emotional and social issues. Family Caregiver Alliance; 2014. Available from: https://www\.caregiver\.org/resource/caring\-someone\-incontinence\-emotional\-and\-social\-issues/ Geng V, C‑B H, Lurvink H, Pearce I, Vahr S. Evidence‑based guidelines for best practice in urological health care: male external catheters in adults; urinary catheter management. Arnhem: EAUN; 2016. Available from: https://nurses\.uroweb\.org/wpcontent/uploads/EAUN16\_Guideline\_complete\_LR\.pdf Newman DK, Wein AJ. External catheter collection systems. In: Newman DK, Wein AJ, editors. Clinical application of urologic catheters, devices and products. Cham: Springer Nature; 2018. p. 79‑103.

For more details, please contact:

Marion Par-Weixlberger | Vice President Public Relations, Corporate Communications & Brand

[email protected]

About Wellspect HealthCare

Wellspect HealthCare, a subsidiary of Dentsply Sirona, is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

With approximately 1,200 employees worldwide, Wellspect is committed to making a real difference for people managing continence care needs, empowering them to live each day to the fullest.

Wellspect delivers solutions that support safe bladder and bowel management, while continuously enhancing the experience, clinical performance, and service quality for both healthcare professionals and the people in their care.

As one of the world's leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, Wellspect has been at the forefront of innovation since 1983 with its LoFric® brand, which introduced the first hydrophilic-coated catheter.

Wellspect has also pioneered the development of Navina™, an innovative transanal irrigation system designed to support individuals living with chronic bowel disorders.

With advanced Surity™, Wellspect provides reliable urinary incontinence care designed to restore comfort, rest, and confidence for people living with severe urinary incontinence and for their caregivers.

Every day, Wellspect strives to maintain the highest quality standards while minimizing the environmental impact of its products.

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Wellspect operates in more than 40 countries, offering life-enhancing solutions to people around the world. Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY.

SOURCE Wellspect HealthCare