NEW at IEEE T&D: SENS PowerCab2 Challenges Status Quo of Field-Built Switchgear Control and Back-up Power Systems

Integrated DC power system simplifies specification, reduces risk, and improves reliability for data centers, switchgear OEMs, and T&D applications

LONGMONT, Colo., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Energy Systems (SENS), a provider of engineered power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure, will showcase its PowerCab™2 integrated DC power system at the IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference & Exposition, May 4-7 in Chicago, IL. The IEEE T&D showcase builds on the company's recent announcement of expanded PowerCab2 deployment as demand grows for more reliable, standardized DC power systems in mission-critical environments.

SENS PowerCab2 is a factory-assembled control and back-up power solution for data centers, switchgear OEMs, and T&D applications. It is integrated and tested as a complete system, ensuring performance under real-world conditions, not just design specifications.

With PowerCab2, SENS demonstrates powerful simplicity. The platform delivers highly configured, factory-assembled control and back-up power for switchgear applications; an approach that moves away from field-assembled DC systems toward complete, tested architectures – eliminating risk and delivering an "always-on" power experience.

Read more about PowerCab2: https://www.sens-usa.com/landing/powercab2

PowerCab2: A New Standard for T&D DC Power

PowerCab2 integrates power conversion, battery storage, AC/DC distribution, and monitoring into a single, engineered system for switchgear control and back-up power applications. The platform:

Simplifies system specification and procurement with a single part number

Decreases installation time and field labor

Reduces costly data center floorspace by up to 8x

Eliminates wiring, termination, and multi-vendor integration errors that impact protection and control systems

Supports T&D requirements including N+1/dual-bus architectures, harsh outdoor environments, and utility-grade standards

Supporting Hyperscale & Data Center scalability

As switchgear OEMs, packagers, electrical houses (e-houses), and EPCs scramble to deliver control and backup power at scale, multi-vendor solutions create many points of project risk and costly delays.

"Operators today manage too many vendors, interfaces, and handoffs in the field, and that complexity often isn't visible until something fails," said Olen Scott, Chief Commercial Officer at SENS. "By engineering, integrating, and testing the full DC power system before it ships, we reduce that risk and give operators confidence it will perform when it matters most."

See PowerCab2 at IEEE PES T&D

SENS will exhibit PowerCab2 at Booth #3670 alongside its broader portfolio of integrated power systems, including SuperTorque® 8R and 8Z, MicroCab, and battery monitoring solutions.

About SENS

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) designs and manufactures integrated DC power systems, battery chargers, and monitoring solutions for critical infrastructure applications. Serving utilities, data centers, energy, and industrial markets, SENS delivers factory-engineered systems that reduce complexity, improve reliability, and protect against power system failure.

SOURCE Stored Energy Systems (SENS)