SENS Advances Mission-Critical DC Architecture with PowerCab™2 Integrated DC Power System

Factory-engineered platform simplifies specification and deployment for DC power storage systems in data centers, utilities, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure

LONGMONT, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Energy Systems (SENS), a provider of engineered power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure, today announced expanded deployment of its PowerCab™2 integrated DC power system. The PowerCab2 platform revolutionizes DC power architecture, simplifying the specification, engineering, procurement, installation, and operation of mission critical power systems.

Read more about PowerCab2: https://www.sens-usa.com/landing/powercab2

The PowerCab™2 from SENS combines energy storage, power conversion, distribution, and monitoring into a single system. It ships fully configured and assembled, ultimately cutting DC system specification complexity, installation time, cost, and risk for data center, utility, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure applications.

In high-reliability environments, DC power is foundational to switchgear, protection systems, controls, and backup operations. Today, the industry relies on piece-meal, field-assembled systems.

While functional, this approach introduces installation variability, inconsistent workmanship, extended commissioning cycles, and long-term reliability risk.

PowerCab2 replaces that model with an engineered, factory-integrated architecture.

Moving from Field Assembly to Factory Integration

PowerCab2 is a fully integrated DC power platform designed, assembled, and tested as a single system prior to shipment. The architecture consolidates power conversion, battery storage, AC & DC distribution, and controls and communications into a compact, integrated system, providing up to 8x reduction in floor space versus traditional field-built systems.

Key capabilities include:

Configurable DC voltage ranges from 24VDC to 240VDC+

NEMA 3R enclosures with operating temperatures from -40°C to 55°C

Hardened switch mode power conversion technology optimized for industrial and utility environments

A variety of supported battery chemistries including SMC – an industry-leading, 20-year, safe solution

Built-in redundancy supporting N+1, N+N, and dual-bus architectures

See the datasheet: https://www.sens-usa.com/hubfs/Controlled%20Files/Datasheets/111090_PC2_Datasheet.pdf

"Critical DC systems have historically been assembled onsite from multiple suppliers," said Olen Scott, Chief Commercial Officer at SENS. "With PowerCab2, we shifted the integration work from the field to the factory. That allows us to control design integrity, standardize testing, and reduce long-term operational variability. For mission-critical operations, that difference matters."

Reducing Risk Across Industries

Specifying and design engineers, equipment suppliers, site operators, and EPCs use PowerCab2 for:

Switchgear: the entire DC power system in a single, compact, preassembled solution

the entire DC power system in a single, compact, preassembled solution Data centers: a specified solution across global hyperscale and colocation fleets for HV switching controls and MV/LV switchgear, operating under strict uptime and fault-tolerance mandates

a specified solution across global hyperscale and colocation fleets for HV switching controls and MV/LV switchgear, operating under strict uptime and fault-tolerance mandates Utility and T&D systems: dependable control power for protection, switching, and automation

dependable control power for protection, switching, and automation Oil & gas facilities: wellhead, control, and switchgear power in rugged/remote installations

wellhead, control, and switchgear power in rugged/remote installations Industrial manufacturing plants: non-stop DC power where unplanned downtime carries significant operational cost

Learn more at https://www.sens-usa.com/.

SOURCE Stored Energy Systems (SENS)