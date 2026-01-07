New Atlanta Metro Tulsa Welding School Campus Now Accepting Student Enrollments

The campus opening is part of StrataTech Education Group's growth and expansion strategy bringing hands-on career training to Georgia's thriving skilled trades sector

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), a leading operator of skilled-trade schools, including The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) in Phoenix and Tulsa Welding Schools (TWS) in several locations across the U.S., announced it is now enrolling students for its new TWS Atlanta Metro campus. This milestone marks a significant step in StrataTech's growth and expansion plan, bringing proven skilled-trade training programs to one of the fastest-growing markets in the Southeast.

Located at 1287 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Ga., the new 44,639 sq. ft. campus will offer programs in high-demand fields such as HVAC/R, welding and electrician training. The curriculum is designed to combine classroom instruction with hands-on, real-world training that prepares students to step directly into the workforce.

"Atlanta Metro is a hub for opportunity in the skilled trades," said Bill Nance, StrataTech CEO. "As industries across Georgia continue to grow, so does the demand for well-trained professionals. We're proud to provide TWS Atlanta students with the tools, training and career support they need to build meaningful futures."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in skilled trades is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, with thousands of open positions in Georgia alone. By opening its doors in Atlanta, TWS is not only creating new pathways for students but also helping local industries meet their critical workforce needs.

The TWS Atlanta campus is part of a broader expansion strategy by StrataTech which currently operates five campuses nationwide. Each campus is staffed by experienced instructors and supported by career services teams that connect students with employers seeking qualified talent. TWS has a 90% placement rate for those that receive their certification from the schools.

"Our expansion into the Atlanta hub reflects our commitment to communities where skilled workers are in demand," added Tamekia Morris, TWS Atlanta Campus President. "We look forward to welcoming our first TWS students and collaborating with local employers to ensure our graduates are job ready."

Prospective TWS students can begin the enrollment process immediately. Classes are expected to start February 2026. Interested individuals can learn more about program offerings and admissions requirements at the open house scheduled January 28 and 31, 2026. They may also visit www.tws.edu or call 833-530-9170 for more information.

Established in 1949, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) is a leading technical training institution specializing in hands-on education for high-demand1 skilled trades, with campuses in Tulsa, Jacksonville, Houston, Dallas Metro, and Atlanta Metro. TWS offers programs in welding, HVAC/refrigeration, electrical, industrial maintenance, and electrical lineworker. TWS emphasizes practical training to prepare students for careers across various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and energy. TWS Jacksonville and Houston campuses were ranked in the top five percent of all 4,600 colleges evaluated for 10-year ROI by the 2025 Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce study^.

StrataTech Education Group develops and operates specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation's growing infrastructure needs. The company holds an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. Its portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. in Phoenix (AZ) and Tulsa Welding School campuses in Tulsa (OK), Jacksonville (FL), Dallas and Tulsa Welding School and Technology Center in Houston (TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

