New ATRI Study Quantifies Driver Detention Impacts

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the results of a new analysis on the safety and productivity impacts of truck driver detention at customer facilities. The analysis is based on over 1,900 truck driver and motor carrier surveys conducted in 2014 and 2018.

ATRI's analysis found that across the four-year period, detention frequency and length has increased, with negative impacts on driver productivity, regulatory compliance and compensation. Key findings include:

Drivers reported a 27.4 percent increase in delays of six or more hours.

Female drivers were 83.3 percent more likely than men to be delayed six or more hours.

There was a nearly 40 percent increase in drivers who reported that the majority of their pick-ups and deliveries were delayed over the past 12 months due to customer actions.

The average excessive detention fee per hour charged by fleets was $63.71 , slightly less than the average per hour operating cost of $66.65 found in ATRI's Operational Costs of Trucking.

, slightly less than the average per hour operating cost of found in ATRI's Operational Costs of Trucking. The negative impact of detention on carrier revenue and driver compensation may be greater among smaller fleets (<50 power units) with 20 percent reporting that they do not charge for excessive detention in order to stay competitive with larger fleets.

"ATRI's new detention research definitely helps us understand the full financial impact associated with detaining drivers," said Edgar R. McGonigal, chief financial officer of Bestway Express, Inc. "From a safety and economic perspective, this research gives the trucking industry new insight into how both carriers and drivers should implement driver detention strategies."

The report also documents recommended practices that drivers and carriers believe will improve efficiency and reduce detention at customer facilities.

A copy of this report is available from ATRI at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute