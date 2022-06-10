New Attractions, Season Ticket Sales to Boost US Amusement Park Visits, Revenues

Release of pent-up demand following pandemic restrictions to bolster near term sales

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US amusement park visits are forecast to advance 9.5% per year through 2026, according to Amusement Parks: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Growth will stem from the release of pent-up demand, as amusement parks were closed or had limited capacity through 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ongoing capital spending by park operators on rides and attractions will further boost visitations. Furthermore, parks increasingly focus on selling season tickets to boost visitation rates throughout the operating season, contributing higher upfront revenue and providing greater opportunity for recurring food and merchandise spending. In addition, population and economic growth, including rising levels of disposable personal income, will help support visits. Faster growth will be restrained by competition from similar venues (e.g., aquariums, arcades, family entertainment centers, pools, sport centers, and zoos) as well as other forms of recreation, including concerts, cruises, movies, museums, live shows, spectator sporting events, and vacation travel.

Amusement park revenues are projected to see yearly gains of 12% through 2026. Rising numbers of visits and increases in per-visit spending as ticket, parking, and food prices continue to rise are projected to boost revenue growth. Operators' efforts to boost revenue using new technology will contribute to growth in per-visitor revenues. For example, many parks are implementing cashless operations, which replace traditional currency with digital credits tracked via cards and wristbands. Benefits of the technology include reduced waiting times for admission and for food and merchandise purchases within the parks, resulting in increased sales as more transactions are processed within a fixed amount of time.

These and other key insights are featured in Amusement Parks: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US amusement park visits and revenues in nominal US dollars. Total visits are segmented by type in terms of:

theme parks

water parks

Total revenues are segmented by source as follows:

admissions

other sources such as food and beverage (including alcohol), merchandise (e.g., apparel, sundries, toys, photos), and parking

To illustrate historical trends, total visits, total revenue, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Venues such as arcades, carnivals, fairs, family entertainment centers, laser tag facilities, museums, pools, ski resorts, and zoos operated independently of an amusement park are excluded from the scope of this report. In addition, operating rides on a concession basis in amusement parks or fairs and carnivals, or operating a single attraction, is outside the scope of this report. Also excluded are the revenues from park-affiliated hotels.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Amusement-Parks-United-States-FF95017/?progid=91541

