New Autism Therapy Provider, Helping Hands Family, Opens Clinics in 2 New Jersey Locations

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) is excited to announce that they are opening clinics in Ocean County and Mullica Hill, NJ, which continues their mission in positively impacting children with autism in the area. Currently, HHF has one New Jersey clinic in Mt. Laurel Township offering ABA therapy to children diagnosed with autism, but that number is now expanding with the 2 recent openings.

When HHF was founded, they knew there was a gap in high-quality ABA therapy in the region, and since then they have made it a priority to expand access to care to the families of NJ. As HHF serves more families, parents have been quite happy with their child's growth and elevated performances in daily tasks. These positive outcomes are made possible by HHF's well-trained RBTs and BCBAs through their expertise and dedicated care.

Jessica McGlone, Director of Quality & Education, is heavily involved with making sure clients are receiving the best possible care from well-trained staff. "HHF is proud to offer a comprehensive training program for our Behavior Technicians and BCBA's. We believe that thoughtful training, mentorship, and support will provide the necessary high-quality services to the families we serve and will grow competent and confident clinicians who will continue to contribute to the field of ABA."

HHF provides unique assessments for every child before creating personalized ABA treatment plans. Clinicians consider each client's unique needs during 1 on 1 sessions, considering environment, family, and goals. Also, HHF is hiring at all locations below if you are interested! Working with children diagnosed with autism is an impactful and rewarding career, and HHF's collaborative and supportive work style enriches the environment.

The New Jersey locations are below.

Mt Laurel Township , NJ

, NJ Mullica Hill, NJ

Brick Township, NJ

Any parent interested in starting services should contact (484) 965-9966 to speak to one our client services directors.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family(HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress in social development and support new ways of interacting with the world.

