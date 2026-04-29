New Awards and Publications Showcase Achievements from Staff at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Various awards recognize the many ways NCCN employees and initiatives are advancing cancer prevention and care. Post this

"These awards and publications highlight some impressive accomplishments from the remarkable people and programs at NCCN," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "While the work is rewarding in itself, the recognition from outside entities reminds us of the impact our work has on defining and advancing cancer care and honors the incredible individuals whose dedication and efforts make that work possible."

Policy & Equity

Alyssa Schatz, DrPH, MSW, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for NCCN was honored for Leadership in Policy, Equity, and Advocacy as part of the Booker T. Washington Awards by the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF). The organization was founded in 1998 to reduce patient risk of hospitalizations, emergency room visits, disabilities, and death, while also promoting high-quality, long lives, particularly for the most vulnerable. Dr. Schatz is part of NCCN's work with the Alliance for Cancer Care Equity (ACCE) alongside NMQF and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), to promote meaningful systems change through advocacy and education. That includes the creation of the Health Equity Report Card (HERC)—a tool for measuring and incentivizing more equitable cancer care practices while also offering transparency for patients.

"Thank you to the National Minority Quality Forum for this incredible honor, and more importantly, for the work we do together to address inequities in cancer care," said Dr. Schatz. "NMQF is an organization that has been leading the charge in advancing more equitable and just health systems for decades, so I am humbled to have the opportunity to work with this outstanding organization through my role at NCCN. I am grateful for all I have learned from NMQF and for all we do together to move from conversation to action."

The HERC was the subject of a recently published article in the Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship by Taneal D. Carter, DHSc, MPA, MS, Senior Manager of the NCCN Cancer Care Equity Program (who was previously honored by NMQF as a member of its 2024 40 Under 40 list), and others, including Dr. Schatz and leaders from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center. The article, Empowering Community-Based Practices to Deliver Equitable Cancer Care, reported initial results from feasibility testing of the HERC in the community care setting. The findings included the need for sustained engagement, iterative refinement, and data-informed decision making. Learn more at NCCN.org/equity.

Advancing Biochemical Research

Faviolla Baez-Cruz, PhD, Associate Scientist/Medical Writer for NCCN was named a 2026 Journal of Biological Chemistry awardee from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB). She was honored for the article, Dynamics of β-Cardiac Myosin Between the Super-Relaxed and Disordered-Relaxed States, along with co-author Robert C. Cail. In the study, which was conducted prior to her joining NCCN, Cail and Baez-Cruz et al. explored beta-cardiac myosin to better understand the protein's role in heart muscle contractions. Additionally, they biochemically tested mutations that lead to cardiomyopathies, to learn more about the causes of heart disease and dysfunction.

Dr. Baez-Cruz works in the clinical information department at NCCN, where she helps develop and update NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)—the evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations that cancer care providers rely on around the world. She also works on maintaining and adapting the NCCN Guidelines® for global use and assists with digitization efforts for the NCCN Guidelines Navigator™. Dr. Baez-Cruz said: "I want to thank ASBMB for presenting me with this award, and to my co-authors for a great collaboration that sheds light on the causes of this serious heart condition."

Educating Patients and Caregivers

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® earned a Gold Hermes Creative Award for achievement in publications and informational materials for the NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Bone Cancer. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the Hermes Creative Awards honor excellence in various forms of communications based on design and content. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients take the trustworthy, vetted information from the NCCN Guidelines that providers rely on and present it in words and pictures that would be understandable to a patient and caregiver. The library includes more than 70 books that cover nearly every type of cancer treatment, plus prevention, screening, and supportive care.

All of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients are available for free online at NCCN.org/patients thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®.

The latest version of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Bone Cancer was published in March 2026, as part of the NCCN Foundation's commitment to update every patient guideline once a year in both English and Spanish. The book showcases NCCN's efforts to provide clear, concise, and consistent information that empowers patients and caregivers. The carefully crafted text and graphics help people understand their options so they can make informed treatment decisions for their unique circumstances.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Liver Cancer is currently a 2026 finalist for an upcoming ClearMark Award from the Center for Plain Language. The ClearMark Awards recognize outstanding examples of clear, accessible communication that help people understand important information. Learn more about the NCCN Guidelines for Patients and the many ways they have been independently vetted and honored, by visiting NCCN.org/patients.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit nccnfoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network