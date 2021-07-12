New BackCountry Edition Expands 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star Lineup

Ram today introduced a new BackCountry Edition for the popular Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models and will be on display this week at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Ram 1500 BackCountry joins the light-duty lineup and is the latest example of how Ram Truck is North America's off-road truck leader. BackCountry combines convenience, comfort and off-road capability in one package with a name that resonates among truck buyers.

"We're constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers while offering the segment's best combination of performance, capability and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Ram 1500 BackCountry will resonate positively with customers who live an active lifestyle and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features and durability that will continue to win over more and more buyers."

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features robust off-road features straight from the factory while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500.

Ram 1500 BackCountry

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features 18-inch black wheels, black tu-tone exterior paint, black badging, exhaust tips, headlamp bezels, mirrors and running boards. A body-color grille surround and tonneau cover also are included and help set BackCountry up from the rest of the light-duty lineup.

Standard functional features include the 4x4 Off-Road Group, which includes tow hooks, skid plates for the front suspension, transfer case, power steering and fuel tank, rear electronic locking axle, off-road calibrated shocks, hill-descent control and all-terrain tires, and Bed Utility Group, which includes upper adjustable tie downs, bed extender (available with RamBox only) deployable bed step, bed lighting and spray-in bed liner.

Inside, the 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry offers a black interior with bucket seats. A 7-inch touchscreen, BackCountry badge on the instrument panel and all-weather slush mats from Mopar round out the distinctive interior content.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry is available in 4x4 Quad and 4x4 Crew Cab configurations with both the 5.7-liter V-8 and 5.7-liter V-8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

Ram 1500 BackCountry manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $40,085, plus $1,695 destination.

The new 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021. Ram Truck BrandIn 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

