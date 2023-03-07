New Bayshore Luxury Condo Development Structural Complete

Altura entering interior build of its Bayshore Boulevard tower

TAMPA, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Altura Bayshore tower, a luxury skyrise condominium development by The Ronto Group, has reached vertical completion, becoming a signature addition to the South Tampa skyline.

After breaking ground just 11 months ago, the 23-story tower now features 73 units. Twenty-one units remain on the market ranging from $1.8 million to $4 million.

Altura Bayshore tower

"Our residents will have access to the best views, food, and experiences that Tampa Bay has to offer," said Anthony Solomon, owner of The Ronto Group . "We are thrilled to top off vertical construction and be a part of this wonderful community."

Constructed by Connor & Gaskins Unlimited of Naples and designed by Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architects of Tampa, Altura Bayshore will feature a sleek, modern design with clean lines and expansive windows that showcase breathtaking, nearly 360-degree unobstructed views of Old Hillsborough Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The building's unique design allows for expansive views from every unit and will feature one of South Tampa's first, true rooftop pools located 23 stories above ground.

Inside, the units at Altura Bayshore range in size from 2,443 to 3,575 square feet and feature ultra-personalized finishes, courtesy of interior designer Beasley and Henley of Winter Park, like-quartz countertops, European frameless cabinetry, and Thermador stainless steel appliances.

The development is fittingly situated along coveted Bayshore Boulevard, featuring one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the United States and within walking distance from the culture of Hyde Park Village and South Howard Avenue's booming nightlife.

About The Ronto Group

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, The Ronto Group's condominium development has been internationally recognized for its craftsmanship, luxury, and thoughtful planning. Paving the way for the future of luxury condo development, the group is currently developing The Owen Golden Gate Point, Rosewood Residences Naples, Rosewood Residences Lido Key, Infiniti at The Colony, Omega Bonita Bay, and Quattro at Naples Square. For more information, please visit www.ronto.com .

SOURCE The Ronto Group