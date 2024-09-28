New Beginnings, New Journey | Sanyou Opening of New 10,000-sqm Facility, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation for Bio Drugs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Bio recently celebrated a prestigious move into its new 10,000-square-meter R&D building at Shanghai headquarters. This is not just a change in physical location, but a qualitative leap in the company infrastructure. It marks a solid step forward for Sanyou Bio to accelerate the development of innovative biologics and advance its mission to serve the global biopharmaceutical industry. As the core of Sanyou Bio's global strategy, the Shanghai headquarters integrates both an operational center with a high-level R&D hub. It will lay a solid foundation for attracting top talents, absorbing cutting-edge technology, and expanding into international markets, opening a new chapter in global development.

Sanyou Bio recently celebrated a prestigious move into its new 10,000-square-meter R&D building at Shanghai headquarters

Founded in 2015, Sanyou Bio is a globally leading national high-tech enterprise focusing on innovative biopharmaceutical R&D and services. The company is committed to solving the 'R&D challenges' of innovative biologics. Starting from molecule discovery, Sanyou Bio has built a world-class trillion-level molecule library and developed a trillion-level innovative biopharmaceutical discovery platform around the molecule library. The company has also established 4C comprehensive business system, integrating 'Differentiated CRO, Integrated CDO, Collaborative CPO, and Specialized CRS'. This approach offers end-to-end solutions for innovative biologics R&D and promote the innovative development of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The launch of the new 10,000-square-meter R&D building marks another significant leap in the development of Sanyou Bio. It symbolizes a comprehensive upgrade in the company infrastructure, including core technology, base construction, hardware facilities, R&D strength, and qualification system. This leap also provides strong support for accelerating Sanyou Bio's globalization strategy and deepening international collaboration and exchange.

Sanyou Bio Development Review Part 1: Core Technology

Core Technology Platform: Super Trillion Innovative Biologics Discovery Platform

In order to fulfill the mission of 'to make it easy to discover innovative biological drugs anywhere', Sanyou Bio started from addressing the challenges of discovering innovative biologic molecules. After 9 years of continuous innovation, the company has established a core technology platform for innovative biopharmaceutical discovery, with a trillion-level molecule library at its core.

This platform, fully owned by Sanyou Bio, boasts a globally leading trillion-level molecule library with top indicators. The library covers more than ten types of molecules, including fully human monoclonal antibodies, nanobodies, mouse monoclonal antibodies, rabbit monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, targeted peptides, and targeted small proteins. It enables the rapid and highly successful identification of candidate molecules with high affinity, excellent specificity, and good developability. The platform can be widely applied in the fields such as innovative drug discovery, diagnostics, detection, and scientific research antibody customization and systematically solve the challenges of discovering antibody macromolecules against difficult targets like GPCRs.

Supporting Platform 1: Innovative Biologics Integrated R&D Platform

In order to deepen the R&D of innovative biologic drug discovery and achieve the leap from target identification to clinical application, Sanyou Bio has developed an integrated R&D platform from target to PCC molecule, from PCC molecule to IND application, and from IND application to clinical sample production. This platform covers ten key modules, including raw material preparation, antibody generation, in vitro screening, antibody engineering, animal model, developability analysis, cell line development, process development, quality control, and pilot production. The platform includes 50+ sub-platforms and several specialized platforms. It has helped obtain IND approvals for 8 CPO projects and multiple comprehensive service projects, with a cumulative experience of discovering 300+ antibody drugs. We have developed 150+ in vitro functional screening methods, 20+ primary cell models, 300+ animal models, and 50+ developability analysis methods. Additionally, Sanyou Bio has established 700+ quality document supports with outstanding refined R&D capabilities.

Supporting Platform 2: Innovative Biologics AI Discovery Platform

To expand the application areas of innovative molecules and improve the intelligence level of innovative biopharmaceutical discovery, Sanyou Bio has built an intelligent R&D platform for innovative biologics. The intelligent platform encompasses key modules such as structural simulation and molecular docking, AI-based drug design, AI-based drug optimization, bioinformatics, and project management automation. It has created an innovative intelligent R&D platform for biologics that integrates "digitalization + computation (AI-driven drug development) + automation". The platform integrates drug R&D digital capabilities by connecting full-process and full-factor, incorporating big data middle platform, and offering a fast-delivery front desk. It merges bioinformatics, computational science, and statistics to establish comprehensive computational biology capabilities. Furthermore, the platform combines automation technology with drug screening techniques to form comprehensive automation technology capabilities.

Sanyou Bio Development Review Part 2: Infrastructure and Facilities

Base Construction: Establishing a strong foundation in China, aligning with global strategy

The 10,000-square-meter R&D building at Shanghai headquarters, as the core engine of Sanyou Bio global strategy, stands proudly on the bank of the Huangpu River, about 10 kilometers south of the Oriental Pearl Tower. It has convenient transportation and prime location in the heart of a world-class biopharmaceutical industry cluster. This nine-story building, with each floor meticulously designed to be about 1,200 square meters, and a total area of about 10,500 square meters. It is an innovative drug R&D center that integrates modern, intelligent, and eco-friendly concepts. The interior design is ingenious, focusing on the flexible spaces and separation of dynamic and quiet areas, while also taking into account personalized needs. This provides an efficient and comfortable working environment for researchers. Here, green health coexists with openness and freedom, inspiring every researcher with creative innovation.

In addition to the R&D building, Sanyou Bio has established a pilot production base of over 5,000 square meters through both self-construction and integration to accelerate the clinical transformation of innovative molecules. The pilot plant follows the international high-standard for pilot production processes to ensure that scientific research results can be smoothly and successfully translated into tangible products, providing strong support for the company's global layout.

Sanyou Bio has established multiple overseas R&D offices or business hubs in global biopharmaceutical innovation centers such as Philadelphia, Boston, San Diego in the United States, and London in the United Kingdom. These hubs serve not only as bridges for close collaboration with international clients and suppliers, but also as key windows for the company to absorb cutting-edge global technologies and expand international market presence. Through these hubs, Sanyou Bio can keep abreast of the latest developments in the global biopharmaceutical field in real time, maintain close partnerships with top research institutions and companies worldwide, and jointly promote the innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Hardware Facilities: 1,200+ advanced equipment, driving a new leap in R&D capabilities

Sanyou Bio has established an integrated R&D laboratory for innovative biologics, which is centered on advanced and comprehensive facilities and equipment, and fully covers the entire process needs of biologic drug development. The highlight of the laboratory is its extensive equipment lineup, with a total of over 1,200 units and an investment of over 15 million USD in facilities and equipment, ranging from basic to cutting-edge experimental equipment.

Among these are high-value, cutting-edge equipment groups, including automated antibody library screening systems, multicolor flow cytometry analyzers, SPR and BLI affinity kinetic analysis systems, single-cell printing and imaging devices, mammalian cell culture bioreactors, AKTA purification systems and lyophilized preparation equipment, high-performance and ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography analyzers, as well as capillary electrophoresis and content analysis systems. These advanced equipment sets, worth millions of US dollars, provide solid hardware support for the rapid advancement of scientific research projects.

With these cutting-edge laboratory equipment, Sanyou Bio has not only accelerated the R&D process of biological drugs, but also enhanced the quality and efficiency of its R&D capabilities. In the future, Sanyou Bio will continue to increase its investment, introduce more advanced equipment and technologies, and contribute further to the development of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Sanyou Bio Development Review Part 3: Business Case Studies

4C Comprehensive Business Model: Accelerating the Multidimensional R&D Process of Innovative Biopharmaceutical Molecules

Sanyou Bio has launched the '4C' comprehensive business model to fully leverage the value of its trillion-level innovative biologics discovery platform for tens of thousands of companies engaged in the development of diagnostic products and millions of professionals engaged in life science and pharmaceutical R&D around the world. The model drives drug discovery and development services (CRO/CDO businesses) with technological innovation, product innovation, long-term capability enhancement, and efficiency improvements. It supports early-stage research projects that fill the unmet gaps in human disease markets, tackling diseases with no drug or suboptimal treatment options (CPO business). Additionally, it offers high-quality branded reagents to provide essential resources for new drug R&D (CRS business). The '4C' comprehensive business covers multiple indications such as cancer and infectious diseases.

IND Cases: Successfully assisted 8 CPO projects in obtaining clinical approval

As of September 2024, Sanyou Bio has assisted 8 CPO projects to obtain clinical approval

Sanyou Bio has successfully screened innovative biologic drug molecules from its super-trillion molecule library that have entered clinical trials. These molecules are of a wide variety, including fully human monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and nanobodies, related to therapeutic approaches such as CAR-T, TAC-T, and ADC. This diversity provides clients with diversified drug development options.

Client Collaboration: Served and collaborated with 1,200+ global clients to explore new business frontiers

Sanyou Bio has laid out its future with a global vision and has successfully established a cross-border collaboration network, partnering with over 1,200 top clients worldwide. Our business footprint extends to many key global markets in the US, Europe, and China, with operation hubs in major cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, and London. Through these strategic locations, we provide seamless, efficient, convenient, and customized services to our global clients.

Our strong lineup of partners includes world-renowned pharmaceutical giants, cutting-edge drug R&D institutions, and innovative diagnostic reagent companies. These industry leaders have established deep and lasting collaborations with Sanyou Bio. Based on a common vision and ambition, we continue to explore and innovate in the vast biopharmaceutical landscape, collectively promote the progress and development of the industry, and create new milestones in our business ventures.

Sanyou Bio Development Review Part 4: Innovative R&D

Patent Accumulation: 110+ Patents ensure a steady path of innovation

As of September 2024, Sanyou Bio has continued to develop and applied for more than 110 patents, of which more than 20 have been authorized.

The achievement of these patent results not only serves as a high recognition of Sanyou Bio's continuous innovation capabilities, but also solidifies its leading position in the field of biopharmaceuticals. These patents act as strong intellectual property fortresses, providing robust legal support for the company's long-term strategic planning. Additionally, they have secured a valuable first-mover advantage and core competitiveness for the company in the fiercely competitive global market.

Academic Influence: 50+ High-impact papers, demonstrating profound academic background

As of September 2024, Sanyou Bio and its collaborative clients have published more than 59 high-impact papers, including 24 articles published in top journals with an IF greater than 10, such as Science, Cell Research, Cell Discovery, along with their sub-journals. Notably, one of these articles was featured on the cover of Small Methods journal.

Research Projects: Won 17 funding awards and grants

As of September 2024, Sanyou Bio has obtained 17 special scientific research funds and awards.

The award-winning projects span various cutting-edge fields, from the honor of winning the title of Shanghai Science and Technology 'Little Giant', to the recognition of the funding for key projects in the Zhangjiang National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone. Additional accolades include talent-specific rewards in key industry areas and support from the National Foreign Trade and Economic Development Special Fund (Trade in Services). Each honor represents a high recognition of Sanyou Bio's scientific research and innovation capabilities.

Notably, Sanyou Bio not only independently undertakes a number of major research projects, but also deeply integrates into the national scientific research system as a partner company and participates in national key R&D programs. In the fight against COVID-19, the company actively engaged in the preclinical drug R&D projects of fully human monoclonal neutralizing antibodies and receptor fusion proteins, contributing Chinese strength to the global pandemic response. Additionally, in the field of developing new antibody drugs targeting the immunosuppressive microenvironment of brain gliomas, Sanyou Bio has collaborated with major projects in Chongqing focusing on technological innovation and application development. Together, they explored new frontiers in biomedicine and brought hope to patients worldwide.

The successful participation in these scientific research projects has significantly enhanced Sanyou Bio's R&D capabilities and international influence, while injecting new vitality and insight into the field of global biopharmaceuticals. It highlights the responsibility and commitment of Chinese companies in global research collaboration.

Sanyou Bio Development Review Part 5: Qualification and Certification

Qualifications: 6 Certifications + 2 System Accreditations, demonstrating professional strength

With its outstanding performance in the industry, Sanyou Bio has successfully attained six qualifications and two system certifications, further highlighting its professional expertise and industry standing. These qualifications include prestigious honors such as the National High-Tech Enterprise and Specialized, Refined, Differentiated, and Innovative Enterprise. The system certifications cover the ISO9001 Quality Management System and GB/T Intellectual Property Management System, fully demonstrating Sanyou Bio's rigor and professionalism in quality management and intellectual property protection.

Summarize

With the official launch of the new 10,000-square-meter research building, Sanyou Bio has stood at a new starting point. With greater enthusiasm, firmer beliefs, and more solid steps, the company will continue to deepen in the field of innovative biopharmaceutical R&D, enhance the leading advantage of the super-trillion molecule library, further advance the application of the super-trillion antibody discovery platform, and expand the "4C" comprehensive business. We will endeavor to provide global clients with better quality and more efficient services. Sanyou Bio believes that in the future, it will join hands with more partners to co-create a new chapter in the treatment of human diseases through innovative biological drugs!

SOURCE Sanyou Bio