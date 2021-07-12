New Bertolli® d'Italia™ Sauces Bring Tuscany To The Table

The new line – which translates to "Bertolli of Italy" – allows consumers to take a culinary journey to Italy through the delicious dishes they create right at home. The new Bertolli d'Italia sauces reflect the founder, Francesco Bertolli's appreciation for the simple pleasures in life: from uncomplicated food that contains only the highest-quality ingredients to the joy of connecting with friends and family around the table.

"With consumers cooking at home more than ever, home chefs are looking to elevate their meals with premium and approachable grocery items," said Megan Frank, vice president marketing at Mizkan America, Inc., maker of Bertolli sauces. "The full Bertolli d'Italia line is made from a bounty of premium ingredients, pledging the same commitment to simplicity and quality that Francesco Bertolli prided himself on when he first opened his shop in Tuscany in 1865."

Today, more than 150 years later, the brand is still committed to bringing authentic Italian culinary expertise to mealtime. "That's why Bertolli d'Italia Sauces contain no artificial colors, no added sugar and are crafted with high-quality ingredients using the Tuscan Way to lock in layers of flavor that bring a range of mouthwatering dishes to life," added Frank.

NEW Bertolli d'Italia Sauces are available in four delicious varieties – Marinara, Creamy Rosa, Alfredo and Four Cheese Alfredo. Bertolli d'Italia red sauces retail for a suggested price of $3.99 per 24.7-oz. glass jar and Bertolli d'Italia white sauces retail for a suggested price of $4.49 per 16.9-oz. glass jar. The pricing of the sauces will vary slightly based on retailer and location. For tasty recipes made with Bertolli d'Italia Sauces, visit and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About the Bertolli® Brand

Founded in the small Tuscan town of Lucca, Italy, the Bertolli name has been at the heart of Italian cooking and eating for more than 150 years with the world's favorite premium sauces. At the heart of the Bertolli brand is a commitment to quality, dedication to leveraging the natural goodness of ingredients and a tradition of providing outstanding and flavorful food. Bertolli's time-honored heritage relies on crafting artisan sauces inspired by the Tuscan way of cooking – using a few key, quality ingredients, cooked lightly with Mediterranean olive oil, to lock in layers of flavor. For more information, plus delicious recipes and tips on bringing the Bertolli brand experience home, visit www.Bertolli.com. You can find the latest news at Facebook.com/Bertolli and on Twitter @Bertolli, Instagram @Bertolli_US and Pinterest.com/Bertolli.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 200 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 17 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty-Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, peppers, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning, salad dressings and mustards. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, NAKANO®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Mitsukan®, Tres Hermanas®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors® and Rio Luna™. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information about Mizkan America, please visit: www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 200 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including: Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.Mizkan.com.

