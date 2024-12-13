New Bilingual Exhibit Opens at Pacific Science Center This Weekend

Dec 13, 2024

Brainy Bodies investigates the complex and reciprocal relationship between our brains and our bodies

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibit Brainy Bodies on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The bilingual exhibit, presented in both English and Spanish, explores the intricate connection between our brains and our bodies, examining  our nervous, muscular, and sensory systems. Through a series of engaging, hands-on interactives, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of movement, perception, and the ways in which we interpret and experience the world around us. As our experiences shape our brains, our brains, in turn, influence our actions.

Brainy Bodies celebrates the diversity of the human experience, inviting visitors to explore both our shared strengths and unique differences. The exhibit highlights that, while we are all wired in our own distinct ways, we are stronger when we work together, just like our bodies' systems do.

