New Bimetal Feeder Wire Just Released

Copperweld CCA UF-B cable can be used as feeder wiring to extend electrical service underground or as indoor branch circuit wiring. It can be direct-buried or run through conduit. Made with a durable PVC jacket offering sunlight and moisture resistance, Copperweld CCA UF-B cable is rated for use in both wet and dry locations.

Cost Stable

Copperweld CCA UF-B cable uses 1/6th the amount of copper when upsized two AWG sizes against copper conductors, as is required by the NEC for most electrical circuits. This upsizing provides improved electrical performance to equivalently rated copper conductors while also reducing the financial impact of volatile price fluctuations experienced with copper products.

Energy Efficient

CCA conductors are the most electrically efficient of the three building wire conductor materials permitted by the NEC when installed accordingly, providing up to 2.7% less impedance over the equivalently rated copper conductors, and 7% less impedance over the same sized aluminum conductors. Less impedance translates to improved energy efficiency.

Easy to Use

Copperweld CCA UF-B cable weighs less than copper UF-B cables of equivalent ampacity. Copperweld CCA UF-B cable's reduced weight allows for easier handling.

Reduces Theft Incentives

Wire theft continues to be a topic of great importance to builders and contractors. Copperweld's CCA UF-B cable reduces wire theft incentive because its scrap value is a small fraction of that of copper scrap.

Other Copperweld CCA Building Wire Products

For product specs, identification, applications, usage or additional information:

Visit the UF-B Product Page

Or contact a local Copperweld sales agent:

Contact Copperweld Sales

About Copperweld

Copperweld is the world leader in bimetallic wire and cable specializing in power, grounding, and signal conductors for building construction, power grid, utilities, communications, and transportation. For over 100 years, their mission has been to make the most reliable, sustainable, and innovative wire and cable products on the market. Copperweld's metallurgical expertise and engineered solutions result in bimetallic products that enhance performance, extend service life, conserve copper, improve energy efficiency, and reduce incentives for theft. Their American-made products are manufactured in the heart of the USA, and the culture of excellence and innovation that inspired them over a century ago still drives them today.

SOURCE Copperweld