New Birth Announces Easter Weekend's Mega Outreach Activity, Sunday Service Featuring Gospel Artist Todd Dulaney

Good Friday Service with Dr. Creflo Dollar, "Easter Dinner on Us" to Feed 2,000 Families

STONECREST, Ga., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is thrilled to announce its Easter weekend of activities, packed with massive community outreach and renowned gospel artists. Dr. Creflo Dollar, a global faith leader and senior pastor of World Changers Church International (WCCI) and World Changers Church-New York, will join the New Birth congregation for a special Good Friday service on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest.

In partnership with DeKalb County Government, Bojangles and others, New Birth will launch its "Easter Dinner on Us" outreach on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. With a goal to provide 2,000 free boxes of food to local families, New Birth will advance its efforts to combat food insecurities in Georgia. To date, New Birth's King's Table food pantry has fed more than 1.2 million people since the pandemic. All food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

"We are beyond excited to welcome members, families, neighbors and visitors to New Birth this Easter weekend as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and embrace our community through celebrations in and outside of the four walls of our sanctuary," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "It's an essential role of the church to touch and impact lives throughout the year, not just on special occasions. I'm thrilled by our unwavering and ongoing work through The King's Table that has fed over a million families and counting over the last four years."

Dr. Bryant will deliver the Easter sermon, with services beginning on Sunday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m. The service will feature acclaimed gospel recording artist Todd Dulaney as the special guest performer. For more information, visit newbirth.org.

