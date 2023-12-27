NEW BIRTH HOSTS TWO WATCH NIGHT SERVICES, OFFERS FREE SHUTTLE PICK UP FROM MARTA'S INDIAN CREEK STATION

News provided by

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

27 Dec, 2023, 11:47 ET

'Fire + Water' Services Offer Water Baptism, Major Fireworks Display

STONECREST, Ga., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth welcomes everyone to join its transformative and uplifting Watch Night Service on December 31, during two impactful services at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Watch Night 2023, themed "Fire + Water," promises a dynamic spiritual experience to conclude the year in reflection, prayer, and celebration.

New Birth's morning service offers attendees a final opportunity to be baptized in 2023. Registration at www.newbirth.org is required to participate during the first service's baptism. The evening service will conclude with one of metro Atlanta's most spectacular fireworks displays to celebrate the new year.

Both services feature esteemed musical guests in addition to two inspiration messages of hope, faith and empowerment from New Birth's Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. Renowned gospel recording artist Jordan G. Welch will be the special guest for both the morning and evening services. The evening service will also feature acclaimed gospel artists Lena Byrd Miles and Zebulon Ellis.

The culminating fireworks display makes New Birth's Watch Night Service an ideal occasion for all ages to participate in an evening of joyous festivity and reflection. "We're excited to welcome our members, friends, neighbors and visitors to our Watch Night Services themed 'Fire + Water,' where we anticipate moments of spiritual elevation, inspiration, and celebration as we prepare to step into a new year," said Bryant. "Our two services will dynamically blend a time of inspiration and reverence as we collectively find both the passion to ignite change and the tranquility to navigate its course. Join us as we enter 2024 full of purpose and promise."

New Birth will provide free, roundtrip shuttle service from MARTA's Indian Creek Station to the church located at 6400 Woodrow Rd in Stonecrest. The morning shuttle will depart the rail station at 8:30 a.m. with an evening shuttle departing at 9:30 p.m.

For more information about New Birth's Watch Night Services: Fire + Water, visit www.newbirth.org.

Media Opportunity: To request media credentials or to coordinate any interviews, email [email protected]

About New Birth
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is a vibrant community committed to spiritual transformation, community outreach, and empowering individuals to live purpose-driven lives. Led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant, New Birth continues to impact lives and foster a welcoming environment for spiritual growth and connection.

SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

