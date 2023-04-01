New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Announces Outreach Activities, Plans for Easter Weekend

Food Distribution, Random Acts of Kindness usher in Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday Services

STONECREST, Ga., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will mark Easter weekend with a series of major outreach events, random acts of kindness and two dynamic services on Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant.

Good Friday services, taking place April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at New Birth, will feature award-winning gospel artist Bishop William Murphy III with a special message from Pastor John F. Hannah.

On April 8, the church will host a pop-up outreach event with The King's Table food pantry – donating 1,000 free food boxes, 1,000 free tablets, household supplies and more. The food distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and begins at 10 a.m. until noon at the former Sam's Club parking lot, located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

On the same day, New Birth will be performing random acts of kindness across the Stonecrest area where individuals and families will be greeted by members of New Birth's outreach team and provided gift cards, bottled water and other unexpected gifts at various businesses in the city. Sponsors for the outreach activities include Moolah Wireless, Bojangles, McDonald's, and Super Suds Car Wash.

"We are beyond excited to welcome members, families, neighbors and visitors to New Birth this Easter weekend as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and embrace our community through celebrations in and outside of the four walls of our sanctuary," said Dr. Bryant. "It's an essential role of the church to touch and impact lives throughout the year, not just on special occasions. I'm thrilled by our unwavering and ongoing work through The King's Table that has fed over a million families and counting over the last three years."

On Easter Sunday, Dr. Bryant is encouraging visitors to 'come as they are' and enjoy a dynamic and life-changing service featuring music by global gospel artist Jonathan Nelson. "Just plan to be amazed by God's presence as we welcome members, extended family and guests into the house of the Lord," said Bryant. "We are taking full advantage of Easter weekend to meet members of the community where they are and invite them to come and worship with use as they are and fellowship with the New Birth family."

Easter Weekend Activities: At-A-Glance

Good Friday Service:

Date: April 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest Special Guests: Bishop William Murphy III and Pastor John F. Hannah

Saturday Outreach: The King's Table and Random Acts of Kindness (Stonecrest Area)

Date: April 8, 2023 Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Location: Former Sam's Club parking lot located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest Overview: New Birth's King's Table food distribution will provide 1,000 free boxes of food items and various household items on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, random acts of kindness will take place at various "pop-up" locations and local businesses. The ministry will also distribute 1,000 free tablets with partners Moolah Mobile, inclusive of 12 months of internet access for eligible individuals (provided by Moolah Wireless).

Resurrection Service:

Date: April 9, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

