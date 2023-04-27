New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Opens Applications for Summer Internships

Students Can Obtain College Credit, Behind the Scenes Experience at One of the Southeast's Largest Ministries

STONECREST, Ga., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, an international ministry with one of the largest faith-based organizations in the southeast, is opening applications for a paid summer internship program aimed at students 18 years and older. Applications are open now until May 8, with interviews taking place May 15 – 19.

"New Birth is a cutting-edge ministry with a global calling, and we are excited to open the doors for a unique opportunity to build up our young leaders," said Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "We are actively looking for college-age students who have a heart to serve in a wide-range of capacities, build upon their leadership experiences, and have guided professional exposure to an incredible ministry."

New Birth, located in the city of Stonecrest on a 250-acre campus, has a global streaming ministry, oversees international outreach initiatives, manages a robust network of social media channels, and is equipped with a state-of-the-art production ministry. Interns will have an opportunity to tap into their gifts and learn directly from talented experts and gain hands-on experience throughout the summer.

"Curating a place and opportunity for students to hone in on their respective crafts and gifting is a critical component to our summer internship at New Birth," added Bryant. "Our goal is to help birth the next generation of trailblazers by guiding, inspiring and teaching them through a dynamic experience anchored in kingdom principles and propelled by some of the most innovative leaders around."

Selected interns must be available to work 15 to 20 hours per week and must be currently enrolled in the metro Atlanta area. All selected interns must participate in a designated season project and have their own living arrangements and transportation. Based on specific college requirements, college credit may be applicable. New Birth's summer internships begin June 5.

Click SUMMER COLLEGE INTERNSHIP to access the summer internship application or visit www.NewBirth.org and click the "events" tab. For more information, contact [email protected].

