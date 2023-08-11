New Birth Provides Nearly 3,000 Free Shoes During Annual Back-to-School Event, Aug. 12th

News provided by

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

11 Aug, 2023, 14:06 ET

STONECREST, Ga., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students across the state return to school, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is advancing its annual effort to provide approximately 3,000 metro Atlanta students with free shoes and other needed school supplies on Aug. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church's Family Life Center located in Stonecrest. Families have already signed up for the effort and have been provided designated time slots to arrive at the church to receive the back-to-school shoes.

"As we begin another school year, families are still coping with the reality of working wages that are not in pace with the current inflation. The price of everything, from gas to groceries, is soaring while straining the pockets of families as we enter another school year," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "Since we launched this effort four years ago, we have provided nearly 10,000 shoes for students in DeKalb and surrounding areas. We are truly thankful for our members, partners, sponsors and people in the community who have stepped up to help so many young scholars start the school year on the right foot."

In addition to Dr. Bryant, confirmed event speakers and attendees include Representative Rhonda Taylor, DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, Stonecrest City Council Member Tammy Grimes, DeKalb Superintendent Region IV Dr. Triscilla Weaver, and DeKalb Deputy School Superintendent Elijah Palmer.

For more information, visit www.wearenewbirth.org.

Event At A Glance

Date: Aug. 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m.4 p.m. (Media Opportunity begins at 9:30)

Location: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest

Interview Opportunities/Visuals: Dr. Jamal Bryant, elected and appointed officials, families and volunteers will be onsite for interview opportunities throughout the designated media window (9:30 a.m.10:30 a.m.). Throughout the media opportunity window, there will also be families arriving during designated timeslots.

Media RSVP: Members of the media interested in covering this event should RSVP to Erik Burton at [email protected].

SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

