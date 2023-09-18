New Birth's Reinvigorate Women's Week Kicks off with Live Concert Featuring Award-winning Artist Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Sept 26

Women's Weekend Speakers Include Dr. Jamal Bryant, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Nona Jones, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more on September 28 – 30

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy award-winning artist Erica Campbell, of Mary Mary, is kicking off a week of women empowerment with a free, live concert on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest. The Reinvigorate women's series will culminate with a weekend of inspiring, enlightening and uplifting events featuring renowned speaker Nona Jones, award-winning artist Tasha Cobb Leonard, Bravo's Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Kimes and more Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. Register for the Reinvigorate Women's Weekend events by visiting newbirth.org and clicking the Reinvigorate Women's Weekend tab.

Reinvigorate Women’s Week Live Concert Featuring Erica Campbell

"Reinvigorate recognizes the universal burden that so many women carry as mothers, leaders, business owners, spouses and change makers. Our goal is to not only empower thousands of women through this life-changing weekend of activities but to propel them into who God has called them to be while reinvigorating their minds and spirits through women-led intensive sessions that will empower them to tackle issues of health, career, love, loss and life," said New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant. "This is an extraordinary lineup of the most prolific voices of our time. Come with an expectation to be changed, challenged and championed at the Reinvigorate Women's Weekend."

Sept. 26th Erica Campbell Live Concert

Mary Mary's Erica Campbell will host a free concert at New Birth on Sept. 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The live event will feature songs from her new album "I Love You" – officially releasing this month. No registration is required.

Sept. 28th Women's Power Luncheon

International preacher and author Nona Jones will serve as the keynote speaker at the Women's Power Luncheon. The luncheon will also celebrate the achievements of four distinguished women who continue to inspire and impact people both locally and around the globe through their noted achievements and contributions. The Reinvigorate Women's Power Luncheon honorees include leading women's health advocate Dr. Julianne Birt, Slutty Vegan restauranteur Pinky Cole, syndicated radio personality Nina Brown and Goodr Founder Jasmine Crowe-Houston. The event, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel at noon on Sept. 28, has limited seating. Registration through the event link is required.

"Reinvigorate Women's Weekend is not just a moment for women to connect with each other but a time for us to celebrate some of the most incredible leaders around," said New Birth Pastor, Dr. Karri Turner. "Historically, women's contributions have gone unacknowledged. We are taking an opportunity to celebrate four female trailblazers who have balanced life, family, successful careers and their respective callings in such dynamic ways. We are taking this opportunity during our Women's Power Luncheon to shine the light on pioneers, innovators and catalysts who have inspired generations through their life's work."

Sept. 29th Women's Weekend: Worship Encounter

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy award-winning gospel recording artist Tasha Cobb Leonard and Grammy-nominated Maranda Curtis will headline the Reinvigorate Women's Weekend events taking place at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest, on Sept 29, at 7:30 p.m. This is a free event with registration.

Sept. 30th Women's Day Intensive

The weekend of activities concludes with a series of empowerment sessions featuring Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Brandi Harvey, Dr. Robin Barrett, Dr. Annie Lois Johnson, Love McPherson, and more who will discuss entrepreneurship, home ownership, relationships, ministry, career, health and wellness. The Women's Day Intensive also offers a special session dedicated for teen girls and a special homeownership program led by Dr. Annie Lois Johnson with United Security Financial Corp. All Women's Day Intensive sessions take place at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest, on Sept 30, at 10 a.m. This is a free event with registration. Application and pre-event resources for the homeownership program are located at newbirth.org.

Additional Reinvigorate Information

For more information, visit newbirth.org and click the Reinvigorate tab for additional event details and registration information. Both the Women's Day Intensive and Worship Encounter are free. Seating for the Women's Power Luncheon is limited.

MEDIA CONTACT: Media interested in covering this event must be credentialed. All interested outlets should email [email protected].

