New BISSELL® CrossWave® Cordless Max Takes The Stress Out Of The Holiday Mess

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest design from the BISSELL® Innovation Center will simplify your holiday cleaning routine so you can ditch your old broom, sponge mop and bucket, and save time getting your home ready for entertaining. The new BISSELL® CrossWave® Cordless Max multi-surface floor cleaner vacuums and washes at the same time, cleaning sealed hard floors and refreshing area rugs, and is now cordless, giving you greater cleaning freedom and more time to deck the halls.

The BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max multi-surface floor cleaner vacuums and washes at the same time.

To launch the CrossWave Cordless Max, BISSELL is partnering with interior designer and lifestyle expert Bobby Berk from the hit Netflix show Queer Eye to share essential holiday tips and tricks for prepping for the holidays.

"There never seems to be enough time when it comes to prepping for the holidays, so I'm always looking for ways to make the most of the time I do have," says Berk. "I've found that if my home is clean, I feel less stress during this busy season. I can quickly and thoroughly clean my floors before or after entertaining with the CrossWave®, which is a huge timesaver."

In addition to sharing ways to simplify your holiday cleaning routine, Bobby has great design and hosting tips to help make the most of this season:

Shop local and save on wrapping: Support local businesses and have your gifts wrapped to save time.

Reduce, reuse and re-gift: Save the best ribbons and bows to use next year.

Let décor do double duty: Head to the local farmers' market for organic, natural materials you can weave into your décor like citrus.

Wrap more than gifts: Brown or simple patterned craft paper makes a great table runner as a base for a festive table setting.

Give cups a new calling: After the party, wash the plastic cups and use them to store and protect holiday ornaments.

Prepare batch cocktails: Rather than mixing individual drinks during the party, create a big batch so guests can serve themselves.

CrossWave® Cordless Max Takes The Stress Out Of the Holiday Mess

"Let's face it, life can get messy, especially around the holidays. The new CrossWave Cordless Max is an innovative, all-in-one tool that saves time and energy for less mess stress," says Lauren Rich, senior marketing brand specialist at BISSELL. "We've designed the newest CrossWave® to be sleek and powerful, delivering an overall premium experience for a true clean to the consumer so they can get back to enjoying the holidays."

Key features of the CrossWave® Cordless Max include:

Vacuum & Wash at the same time picking up both wet and dry debris, combining chores and saving you time.

picking up both wet and dry debris, combining chores and saving you time. Cordless freedom eliminates the nuisance of cords. The CrossWave Cordless Max features a 36V lithium ion battery, running for up to 30 minutes 1 at a time.

eliminates the nuisance of cords. The CrossWave Cordless Max features a 36V lithium ion battery, running for up to 30 minutes at a time. Multi-Surface Cleaning means it's safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, and more. It even refreshes area rugs!

means it's safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, and more. It even refreshes area rugs! Improved edge cleaning 2 reaches pet hair in corners and along edges so nothing gets missed.

reaches pet hair in corners and along edges so nothing gets missed. Two-Tank Technology keeps the clean water and formula solution separate from the dirty water by capturing dirty water in its own tank, ensuring only fresh solution reaches the floors.

keeps the clean water and formula solution separate from the dirty water by capturing dirty water in its own tank, ensuring only fresh solution reaches the floors. Self-cleaning cycle flushes out dirt and debris after every use, reducing the amount of clean-up after use and helping to maintain your CrossWave Cordless Max.

flushes out dirt and debris after every use, reducing the amount of clean-up after use and helping to maintain your CrossWave Cordless Max. Wi-Fi connected, offering helpful alerts, usage tracking and maintenance tips.

As part of its commitment to pets, BISSELL® proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. BISSELL is proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear, which is why every purchase helps save pets.

To learn more about the CrossWave Cordless Max, please visit www.bissellcrosswave.com. The CrossWave® Cordless Max is available at retailers nationwide and online with a MSRP at $399.99.

About BISSELL® Homecare, Inc.

For more than 140 years, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances, based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners and cleaning formulas. For more on the BISSELL complete line of floor care products, visit https://www.bissell.com.

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design and lifestyle expert, entrepreneur and owner of the popular lifestyle website bobbyberk.com. Best known as the design guru on Netflix's Emmy award-winning Queer Eye, Bobby's rise to fame didn't happen overnight. After years in the creative and design field, he took the leap to start his own brand. Epitomizing hip, urban luxury, Berk's designs reflect a stylish and youthful spirit that perfectly fits any lifestyle. In 2006, Berk started his own company and opened his first showroom in lower Manhattan the following year. Years later, in 2015, he launched his full-service bespoke interior design practice for residential, commercial and hospitality clientele.

About the BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with over 4,800 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit bissellpetfoundation.org.

1 May vary based on mode and usage

2 Compared to CrossWave® and CrossWave® Pet Pro

