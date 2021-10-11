New BISSELL® CrossWave® X7 Pet Pro Multi-Surface Cleaner Vacuums and Washes at the Same Time with Advanced Cleaning for Homes with Pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet hair, paw prints and whatever messes furry friends create are no match for the new BISSELL CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum, BISSELL's best CrossWave cleaner for pet parents. Replacing traditional multi-step cleaning products like brooms, mops, buckets and vacuums, the CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro multi-surface cleaner vacuums and washes at the same time in one easy step, across multiple surfaces – saving time and making cleanup simple.

Engineered specifically for everyday family and pet messes, the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro is the all-in-one Wet Dry Vacuum for sealed hard floors and area rugs. With a touch of a button, users can select among three cleaning modes: Hard Floor, Area Rug, and TURBO PET™ mode, which boosts cleaning performance for tough pet and everyday stuck-on messes. For those hard-to-see spots along baseboards and in corners, the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro multi-surface cleaner's LED headlights illuminate pet hair, dirt and debris.

Easy to use on a variety of surfaces in the home, the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum boasts an ultra-lightweight design and provides cordless freedom for up to 30 minutes of use depending on mode and usage. The premium digital display – which notes the cleaning mode, battery life and helpful alerts (such as if the dirty water tank is full, clean water tank is empty, error codes, etc.) – makes cleaning intuitive and straightforward. When finished, the self-cleaning technology flushes out pet hair, dirt and debris after each use, so the CrossWave X7 Pet Pro machine is ready for the next use.

"At BISSELL, we love our pets and are happy to see families welcome new four-legged friends into their homes," said Lauren Rich, associate brand manager, BISSELL. "But as any new or seasoned pet owner knows, along with the joy of pet parenthood come the inevitable messes. As households get busier and busier, we're excited to introduce this new model to the CrossWave® family, helping families save time by combining vacuuming and washing into one step so they can Live In The Moment, Not The Mess™."

Additional BISSELL CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro multi-surface cleaner features include:

Cordless Freedom: The lithium-ion battery and durable digital motor provide up to 30 minutes of cordless cleaning power* (*May vary based on mode and usage).

Multi-Surface Cleaning: Safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, vinyl, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and more. It also refreshes area rugs.

Two-Tank Technology: Never clean with dirty water. The clean tank dispenses fresh solution onto the floor while the dirty water tank stores the dirty water and debris.

New BISSELL PET Clean + Natural Multi-Surface Formula: Plant-based cleaning ingredients eliminate pet odors on sealed hard floors.

In addition to creating products that meet the needs of pet parents, BISSELL has a strong commitment to helping every pet find a loving home. When you buy a BISSELL® product, every purchase helps saves pets through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving homeless pets.

The BISSELL CrossWave® X7 Cordless Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum is available starting at $514.99 at retailers nationwide and BISSELL.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL strives to make life easier for busy families, especially pet parents, by offering solutions that cut down on cleaning time so more time can be spent making memories. And, with a rich 145-year-old family-owned history, it's a brand that knows home care. From inventing and patenting the carpet sweeper in 1876 to becoming the top-selling brand in floor care appliances today based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL offers products that clean your home's surfaces, and now, your home's air. Not only does BISSELL design products to help clean up pet messes and odors, it also is committed to making pet homelessness disappear through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help find every pet a forever home. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation exists to support animal welfare organizations and provide resources to underserved communities. This includes helping to reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping, and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BISSELL Pet Foundation has since partnered with more than 5,300 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

