New Blue Prism SaaS Offerings Add to Industry's Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Automation Solutions

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a foundation of enabling greater choice, security and scalability, Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM) today announced the availability of three new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that augment its Digital Workforce powered by the company's connected-RPA Platform. These new SaaS solutions leverage IP acquired with Thoughtonomy (now branded Blue Prism Cloud) and allow enterprises to access the industry's most advanced intelligent automation capabilities. Blue Prism now gives customers access to end-to-end automation solutions that cover all IT environments — on-premise, cloud, hybrid and SaaS — an industry first.

"Our SaaS customers have long enjoyed the benefit of AI technologies that increase utilization while simplifying management of an intelligent digital workforce, in addition to facilitating closer collaboration between human and digital workers," says Terry Walby, CEO of Blue Prism Cloud. "Now, we've opened up these capabilities to our entire community of Blue Prism users so that they can accelerate their digital transformation whether they are running automation environments on-premise or from the cloud."

The new SaaS offerings underpin Blue Prism's connected-RPA strategy to provide a Digital Workforce for every Enterprise built with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of automation solutions. In line with this strategy, these latest capabilities are being made available directly from Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) and through partners. Each one addresses key needs for enterprises looking to maximize value from their investment:

Blue Prism Cloud Hub – is a digital workforce management control center that allows users to manage the full automation lifecycle of their entire digital workforce. This business-friendly interface, simplifies management and provides a comprehensive dashboard for reporting. Large enterprise teams spread across multiple geographies can customize the interface to their own language and to cover management of their own area of responsibility.

Users of Blue Prism Cloud Hub will also have access to Wireframer , a powerful process automation design tool that autonomously builds out the core process structure, ensuring that the appropriate controls are in place for everything from application interaction through to exception handling.

will also have access to , a powerful process automation design tool that autonomously builds out the core process structure, ensuring that the appropriate controls are in place for everything from application interaction through to exception handling. Blue Prism® Cloud Interact – is a web interface for digital worker and human collaboration. Accessible via a browser on any computer or mobile device, the customizable Interact web interface, empowers organizations to broader the addressable use cases for automation from front to back office. Designed to address any process which requires manual initiation (attended automation), or intervention (human-in-the-loop). Business users leverage simple, ready to use templates in order to create new dynamic web forms that create flexible automations addressing a wide range of use cases.

Blue Prism Cloud IADA – is an AI-enabled digital workforce supervisor that automatically orchestrates the activities of your digital workers in order to maximize their productivity and increase return on investment. Focusing on the business SLA requirements of every automation, the real-time fluctuations in business volumes and knowledge of the organization's IT environment, IADA optimizes performance.

"This is the update the industry has been waiting for," according to Elena Christopher, Senior Vice President at HFS Research. "Blue Prism has essentially taken some of the strongest elements of its Thoughtonomy acquisition and rebranded and packaged as new fully integrated offerings available on the DX. These offerings are in strong alignment with HFS' latest research with 260 power users of RPA; better dashboards and analytics and enhanced AI capabilities topped this list as the most pervasive customer needs. The support for attended and human in the loop automation is also of note given Blue Prism's strength in unattended. We'll stay tuned for results."

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism has emerged as the trusted and secure Intelligent Automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now, Blue Prism brings you the enterprise-grade connected-RPA Platform—supported by our Digital Exchange (DX) app store—to join operational leaders with accessible, advanced cognitive technologies and a community of experts, researchers and providers.

Comprised of interoperable intelligent Digital Workers, capable of multi-tasking, swarming to tasks as needed, working in teams, identifying and recovering from failures, and carrying out business process automations at all levels, the connected-RPA platform is system- and application-agnostic and makes use of artificial intelligence (AI), including enhanced access to third-party AI technologies from the DX. Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission-critical processes with ease, while delivering unprecedented security, accuracy, productivity, and accelerated innovation, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative and meaningful work.

More than 1,500 global enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's Digital Workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business.

